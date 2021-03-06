Global Feed Carotenoids Market Size, Share, Technology, Trends and Opportunities Forecasts

WiseGuyReports has added a new market intelligence report titled “Global Tannin Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast” to its storehouse of extensive and wide variety of reports.

Carotenoids are the natural pigments that are available in algae, plants and few types of microorganisms. These are considered as the powerful antioxidant and rich source of vitamin A. Beta-carotene, zeaxanthin, lycopene, canthaxanthin is different types of carotenoids. These have the immune system and anti-inflammatory benefits, sometimes helps in heart disease prevention. Carotenoids are the vital factors in human and animal health and very important for proper vision. Hence, intake of carotenoids in optimum quantities is essential for the prevention of deficiency-related diseases development.

Market Dynamics: Feed Carotenoids Market

Rise in consumption of meat, poultry and dairy products, growing concern about the outbreak of the animal diseases, growing domestic and international quick-service restaurants in developing countries and demand for quality meat products by consumers are expected to create demand feed carotenoids market. The growing demand for high-protein diets has positively influenced livestock production are the few factors drive the feed carotenoids market. However, lack of awareness, high prices of the raw materials may hinder the feed carotenoids market growth.

Market Scope: Feed Carotenoids Market

Feed Carotenoids market is segmented based on product type, technology, crop type, formulation, application, and region

Competition Assessment: Feed Carotenoids Market

Key player’s profiles in this market include:

FMC Corporation (U.S.) Royal DSM N.V. (The Netherlands) BASF SE (Germany) Cyanotech Corporation (U.S.) Kemin Industries Inc. (U.S.) Chr. Hansen A/S (Denmark).

Based on the region, the market is segmented into the following:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Scope of the Report:

Based on the type of animal, feed carotenoids market is segmented:

Swine Poultry Ovine Bovine Equine Canine Aquaculture

Based on the product type, the global feed carotenoids market is segmented:

Canthaxanthin Beta-Carotene Lutein Zeaxanthin Lycopene Astaxanthin Others

Carotenoids are used in large scale for animal feed due to high nutritive value and pigmentation, which enhances the appearance of the meat, meat products, and fish, among others along with palatability. Due to growing concern of health consciousness and significance of quality meat is playing a vital role in feed carotenoid market. Carotenoids have rich nutritious properties that enable prevent cataract, diabetes, cancer, etc. They contain a colour pigment called as carotene that imparts orange, red and yellow colours to the animals and plants. The colouring of the products plays the major role in estimating the commercial value of that product. Increase in the usage of carotenoids is expected to foster the feed carotenoids market over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis: Feed Carotenoids Market

Geographically, global Feed Carotenoids market segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa regions. North America Feed Carotenoids market driven by rise in R&D for the innovation of newer products, acquisitions and collaborations among the companies, and high awareness about Feed Carotenoids in the region. Europe Feed Carotenoids market is exhibiting significant growth, which is attributed to shifit in focus on production of quality food products, adoption of modern Feed Carotenoids, and presence of huge number of companies for Feed Carotenoids manufacturing in the region. Asia Pacific Feed Carotenoids market has a lucrative share owing to increase in the demand for agriculture production and decrease in arable land, rise in trading of agriculture products from China, and increase in prevalence of crop diseases due to environmental fluctuations are boost the market in the region. Latin America Feed Carotenoids market is poised at significant rate due to increase in the agriculture farming in Brazil and Mexico, entry of companies into Latin America region, and rise in awareness about Feed Carotenoids among farmers are propel the market. Middle East and Africa Feed Carotenoids market growth is driven by adoption of newer products and economic growth.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Global Feed Carotenoids Market Introduction Global Feed Carotenoids Market Dynamics Global Feed Carotenoids Market Analysis, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 Global Feed Carotenoids Market, By Type, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 (Revenue, USD Mn) Global Feed Carotenoids Market Forecast, By Mode of Action, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 Global Feed Carotenoids Market Forecast, By Crop Type, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 Global Feed Carotenoids Market Forecast, By Mode of Application, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 Global Feed Carotenoids Market Forecast, By Formulation, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 Global Feed Carotenoids Market Forecast, By Region, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 (Revenue, USD Mn) North America Feed Carotenoids Market Analysis, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 (Revenue, USD Mn) Europe Feed Carotenoids Market Analysis, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 (Revenue, USD Mn) Asia-Pacific Feed Carotenoids Market Analysis, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 (Revenue, USD Mn) Latin America Feed Carotenoids Market Analysis, 2012 – 2012 – 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 (Revenue, USD Mn) Middle East and Africa Feed Carotenoids Market Analysis, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 (Revenue, USD Mn) Competition Landscape Research Methodology Key Assumptions and Acronyms

