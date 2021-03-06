Global Games Market Research Report, Market size, Status, Revenue, Consumption, Import and Future Forecast to 2019-2025
The global games market is expected to grow with a double digit CAGR during the period 2019 – 2025. The factors such as increasing penetration of internet, growing adoption of PCs and smartphones, continuous advancements in technologies, emergence of virtual reality (VR) and powerful marketing strategies adopted by the game developers are the major drivers for the global gaming market. However, the issues such as piracy, laws and regulations, and concerns relating to fraud during gaming transactions are expected to hamper market growth.
Global Games Market & Forecast – By Device
- On the basis of device, Smartphone captures largest share of the gaming market. The segment also has the most number of gamers.
- Console is the second largest segment of the gaming market.
- It is anticipated that the boxed/downloaded PC gaming market will tumble down during the forecasting period.
- Tablet captured around 10% share of the total gaming market.
- PC browser accounted for least share of the total gaming market.
Global Games Market, Number of Gamers & Forecast – By Region
- On regional basis, The Asia Pacific region dominated the global gaming market in 2017.
- North America is the second largest region for gaming, taking nearly 25% share of the market in 2017, being closely followed by EMEA.
- Latin America captured least share of the global gaming market.
- China, United States and Japan are the top three markets for games.
- In European region, Germany is the top market for games, being followed by United Kingdom and France.
- South Korea is expected to contribute significantly to the growth of gaming market.
Global Games Market – 25 Companies Gaming Revenues Analysis
- In terms of company, Tencent has emerged as the biggest player in the global gaming market.
- Sony captured second highest share of the global gaming market in 2017.
- It is anticipated that Activision Blizzard and Microsoft will account for over 8% individual share of the global gaming market by 2025.
- In 2017, NetEase captured around 5% share of the global gaming market.
- Electronic Arts (EA) introduced women soccer players for the first time in 2016 in its FIFA series to attract female gamers around the world.
iGATE RESEARCH report titled “Global Games Market (by Device: Smartphone, Tablet, Console, PC Browser & Boxed/Downloaded PC), Regional & 25 Companies Gaming Revenue Analysis – Key Trends and Forecast to 2025” provides a comprehensive assessment of the fast-evolving, high-growth Global Gaming Industry.
Global Games Market & Forecast – By Device (2013 – 2025)
- Smartphone
- Tablet
- Console
- Browser PC (Casual Web Games)
- Boxed/Downloaded PC (PC/MMO)
Global Games Market & Forecast – Regional Analysis (2014 – 2025)
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- Republic of Korea
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- India
- Thailand
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Europe, Middle East & Africa
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Russia
- Czech Republic
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- Ukraine
- Poland
- Romania
- Egypt
- Iran
- UAE
- Rest of EMEA
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Columbia
- Venezuela
- Rest of Latin America
Global Games Market – 25 Companies Gaming Revenues Analysis (2014 – 2025)
- Tencent
- Sony
- Activision Blizzard
- Microsoft
- Apple
- Electronic Arts (EA)
- NetEase
- Bandai Namco
- Nintendo
- Square Enix
- Warner Bros
- Ubisoft
- TakeTwo Interactive
- Nexon
- Mixi
- Netmarble
- Cyber Agent
- GungHo Entertainment
- DeNA
- NCSoft
- Konami
- Sega Sammy Holdings (formerly just Sega)
- Zynga
- Others
Data Sources
iGATE RESEARCH employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports. This report is built by using data and information sourced from Proprietary Information Database, Primary and Secondary Research Methodologies, and In house analysis by iGATE Research dedicated team of qualified professionals with deep industry experience and expertise.
Research Methodologies
Primary Research Methodologies: Questionnaires, Surveys, Interviews with Individuals, Small Groups, Telephonic Interview, etc.
Secondary Research Methodologies: Printable and Non-printable sources, Newspaper, Magazine and Journal Content, Government and NGO Statistics, white Papers, Information on the Web, Information from Agencies Such as Industry Bodies, Companies Annual Report, Government Agencies, Libraries and Local Councils and a large number of Paid Databases.
Table of Contents
- Executive Summary
- Market Definitions
- Global Games Market, Number of Gamers & Forecast (2013 – 2025)
3.1 Global Games Market & Forecast
3.2 Global Number of Gamers & Forecast
- Global Games Market Share & Forecast (2013 – 2025)
4.1 By Device – Global Games Market Share & Forecast
4.2 By Region – Global Games Market Share & Forecast
4.3 By Region – Global Gamers Number Share & Forecast
4.4 By Country – Global Games Market Share & Forecast
4.5 By Company – Global Games Market Share & Forecast
………….
- Global Games Market – Challenges
11.1 Copyright and Piracy Issues
11.2 Laws and Regulations Impeding Market Growth
List of Figures:
Figure 3-1: Global Games Market (Billion US$), 2013 – 2017
Figure 3-2: Forecast for Global Games Market (Billion US$), 2019 – 2025
Figure 3-3: Global Number of Gamers (Million), 2013 – 2017
Figure 3-4: Forecast for Global Number of Gamers (Million), 2019 – 2025
