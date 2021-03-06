Global Green Energy Market will rise to US$831.9 bn by 2019

Green energy is the energy derived from clean sources producing minimal pollution and includes solar photovoltaic, hydropower, wind energy, bio-fuels and geothermal. Increased investments in technology research and development, supportive regulatory frameworks, increased awareness and energy security issues and environmental concerns among others are fuelling the growth in demand for clean and green energy.

The total green energy market in terms of revenue was USD 470.10 billion in 2012. According to estimates, the market would grow at a CAGR of 8.3% over the period from 2013 to 2019. In 2012, North America was the leading market for wind, hydro and geothermal energies. As per estimates, green energy market in Asia Pacific would grow at a growth rate higher than the global average. Energy demand is rising rapidly in Asia Pacific region driven by increased spending power and technological improvements.

Hydroelectric power was the dominant source of energy in 2012 due to a large pre-installed base capacity. Solar PV is expected to be the fastest growing renewable source of energy during 2013 to 2019. Solar PV market would cross wind energy by 2017, in terms of revenue. Demand for solar PV is led by its increased efficiency and declining costs. Inverters form approximately 8%-10% of the total cost for solar installation, which is a signiï¬cant portion.

The global market for solar PV inverters declined in 2013 in terms of revenue despite rise in PV inverter shipments. However, for the year 2014 and beyond the solar PV inverter market would experience a steady growth in revenue as the average selling prices stabilize. In recent years, residential sector has been a fast emerging end-user in terms of green energy consumption and this trend is expected to continue over the coming years. There has been significant growth in residential photovoltaic installations led by increasingly attractive cost economics and rational net metering policies. Further, growth of the green energy market in the commercial sector is led by increased government regulations and compliance requirements.

In 2012, the overall market for green energy was highly fragmented with several global and local players competing across different green energy market segments. The major players in green energy market included First Solar Inc, ABB Ltd., Alterra Power Corporation, Kyocera Solar Inc, Nordex SE, Hanwha Q Cells GmbH, Calpine Corporation, Suzlon Energy Ltd., U.S. Geothermal Inc, Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd., Enercon GmbH, GE Energy, JA Solar Holdings Co. Ltd., Suntech Power Holdings Co. Ltd., Enphase Energy Inc and Archer Daniels Midland Company, among others.

