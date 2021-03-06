GLOBAL HERBAL MEDICINES MARKET RESEARCH REPORT, MARKET SIZE, STATUS, REVENUE, CONSUMPTION, IMPORT AND FUTURE FORECAST TO 2019-2025
Introduction
Global Herbal Medicines Market
This report studies the global market size of Herbal Medicines in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Herbal Medicines in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Herbal Medicines market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Herbal medicine, or phytomedicine is a medicinal system using a plant or animal materials such as seeds, roots, leaves, bark, flowers, oils etc. for medicinal purposes.
In 2017, the global Herbal Medicines market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Herbal Medicines market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Herbal Medicines include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Herbal Medicines include
Tsumura
Schwabe
Madaus
Weleda
Blackmores
Arkopharma
SIDO MUNCUL
Arizona Natural
Dabur
Herbal Africa
Nature’s Answer
Bio-Botanica
Potter’s
Zand
Nature Herbs
Imperial Ginseng
Yunnan Baiyao
Tongrentang
TASLY
Zhongxin
Kunming Pharma
Sanjiu
JZJT
Guangzhou Pharma
Taiji
Haiyao
Market Size Split by Type
Medicinal Part
Medicine Function
Active Ingredient
Market Size Split by Application
Western Herbalism
Traditional Chinese Medicine
Others
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Herbal Medicines market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Herbal Medicines market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Herbal Medicines manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Herbal Medicines with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of Herbal Medicines submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Herbal Medicines are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Herbal Medicines market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Herbal Medicines Product
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Herbal Medicines Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Medicinal Part
1.4.3 Medicine Function
1.4.4 Active Ingredient
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Herbal Medicines Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Western Herbalism
1.5.3 Traditional Chinese Medicine
1.5.4 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Herbal Medicines Market Size
2.1.1 Global Herbal Medicines Revenue 2016-2025
2.1.2 Global Herbal Medicines Sales 2016-2025
2.2 Herbal Medicines Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Herbal Medicines Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Herbal Medicines Revenue by Regions
…………..
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
15.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
List of Tables and Figures
Figure Picture of Herbal Medicines
Figure Global Herbal Medicines Production (K MT) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Types (Product Category) (2013-2025)
Figure Global Herbal Medicines Production Market Share by Types (Product Category) in 2017
Figure Medicinal Part Product Picture
Table Major Manufacturers of Medicinal Part
