Global Macular Degeneration Treatment Market Driven by Recent Industry Trends and Increasing Demands

Macular Degeneration Treatment Market: Overview

This report on the global macular degeneration treatment market comprises an elaborate executive summary, including a market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. The report also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to its segments based on disease indication, drug class, distribution channel, and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market has been provided in the market overview section. Additionally, the section comprises a competitive matrix and company profiles with business overview to project the competitive landscape of the market. It also provides market attractiveness analysis in terms of region and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario prevailing in the global macular degeneration treatment market.

Global Macular Degeneration Treatment Market: Key Segments

Based on disease indication, the global macular degeneration treatment market has been segmented into dry age-related macular degeneration (dAMD), wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), and others. In terms of drug class, the market has been classified into anti-vascular endothelial growth factor and others. Based on distribution channel, the market has been categorized into hospitals, ophthalmic clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. The global macular degeneration treatment market has been analyzed based on increasing regulatory scrutiny, technology trends, expenditure on emerging technologies, pipeline molecules and presence of key players in the region. Market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period of 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

Global Macular Degeneration Treatment Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global macular degeneration treatment market has been categorized into five major regions and key countries in these regions: North America (the U.S., Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). Market size and forecast for each of these regions and their key countries have been provided for the period of 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period 2018-2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The report profiles major players operating in the global macular degeneration treatment market in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major companies profiled in this report include Allergan, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Novartis AG., REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC., Santen Pharmaceuticals, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Sanofi, and Bayer AG.

The global macular degeneration treatment market has been segmented as follows:

