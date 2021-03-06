Global Nano GPS Chipset Market 2026 | Key-Players – Broadcom, OriginGPS Ltd., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Unicore Communications, Inc., and MediaTek, Inc.

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Nano GPS Chipset Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast,2018 – 2026” to its huge collection of research reports. An insight on the important factors and trends influencing the market.

Nano GPS Chipset Market – Overview

The ‘Nano GPS Chipset Market (Sensitivity: 165 dBm & Above and Below 165 dBm; and Application: Smartphones, Wearables, UAVs, Asset Tracking, Personal Digital Assistants, Automotive, and Others) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026,’ report provides analysis of the global Nano GPS chipset market for the period from 2016 to 2026, wherein 2018–2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is considered the base year. The report covers all trends anticipated to be witnessed in the global Nano GPS chipset market during the forecast period. It highlights drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market during the forecast period. The study provides a holistic perspective on the growth of the market, in terms of revenue (in US$ Mn), across different geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report highlights key trends in the global Nano GPS chipset market. Furthermore, prominent countries/sub-regions covered in the report are the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., India, China, Japan, GCC, South Africa, and Brazil.

Global Nano GPS Chipset Market: Overview

The report comprises detailed ecosystem analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global Nano GPS chipset market. Porter’s five forces model has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein market segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Global Nano GPS Chipset Market: Taxonomy

This research study of the global Nano GPS chipset market provides a detailed analysis of different segments of the market. Based on sensitivity, the market has been segmented into ?165 dBm & above and below ?165 dBm. The ?165 dBm & above segment is expected to expand at a rapid pace throughout the forecast period. Based on application, the Nano GPS Chipset Market has been divided into smartphones, wearable, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), asset tracking, personal digital assistants, automotive, and others.

Global Nano GPS Chipset Market: Research Methodology

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to: company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, market reports, news articles, press releases, webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, national government documents, and statistical databases.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market segment and sub-segment across geographies. Primary interviews are conducted on an ongoing basis with market participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide firsthand information on the market size, market trends, growth trends, competition landscape, and market outlook. This help validates and strengthens secondary research findings. They also help develop the analysis team’s market expertise and understanding.

Global Nano GPS Chipset Market: Competition Dynamics

The report covers well-established market players including Broadcom, OriginGPS Ltd., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Unicore Communications, Inc., and MediaTek, Inc. These players are engaged in the development of Nano GPS chipsets and their introduction in the market. For instance, in March 2017, OriginGPS Ltd announced the release of its new ORG-4500-series GPS module in order to meet the demand for high precision from consumers in commercial, engineering, and defense sectors

The global Nano GPS chipset market has been segmented as follows:

Global Nano GPS Chipset Market, by Sensitivity

– 165 dBm & Above

– Below 165 dBm

Global Nano GPS Chipset Market, by Application

– Smartphones

– Wearables

– UAVs

– Asset Tracking

– Personal Digital Assistants

– Automotive

– Others

Global Nano GPS Chipset Market, by Region

– North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Rest of North America

– Europe

– U.K.

– Germany

– France

– Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific (APAC)

– India

– Japan

– China

– Rest of APAC

– Middle East & Africa (MEA)

– GCC

– South Africa

– Rest of MEA

– South America

– Brazil

– Rest of South America

