Global Nanophotonics Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017 – 2025

Global Nanophotonics Market (By Materials- Quantum Dots, Nanowires, Photonic Crystals, and Nanotubes. By Application- Indicators, Material Science, Consumer Electronics, Non-Visible Wavelength Instruments, and Others. By Components- Optical Fibers, Optical Switches, LEDs, PV Cells, OLEDs, and Holographic Memory) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017 – 2025

The report covers the analysis and forecast of the nanophotonics market on global as well as regional level. The study provides historic data of 2016 along with the forecast for the period between 2017 and 2025 based on total market revenue (TMR) (US$ Mn).

The study provides a detailed view of the nanophotonics market, by segmenting it based on by material, by application, by components, and regional demand. The growing need for reducing the size of semiconductor components is augmenting the demand for nanophotonic technology. Increasing FTTx connections coupled with growing demand for flexible and thin displays, creates a huge demand and high growth opportunity for the global nanophotonics market during the forecast period of 2017-2025.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The segmentation also includes by material, by component, and application in all regions.

The competitive profiling of the key players in the global nanophotonics market across five broad geographic regions is included in the study. These include different business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments.

A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities is part of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the nanophotonics market at the global and regional levels. Market dynamics are the factors which impact the market growth, so their analysis helps understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2017 to 2025, along with offering an inclusive study of the nanophotonics market.

The report provides the size of the nanophotonics market in 2017 and the forecast for the next eight years up to 2025. The size of the global nanophotonics market is provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue is defined in US$ Mn. The market dynamics prevalent in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America has been taken into account in estimating the growth of the global market.

Market estimates for this study have been based on revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. The nanophotonics market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Bottom-up approach is done to estimate the global revenue of the nanophotonics market, split into regions. Based on material, component, and application the individual revenues from all the regions are summed up to achieve the global revenue for nanophotonics. Companies were considered for the market share analysis, based on their innovation and application and revenue generation. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of nanophotonics several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company’s penetration and regional presence.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include LG Display, Carbon Solutions, Cambrios Technologies, QD Vision, Cnano Technology, TCL Display Technology, Blue Nano, Bucky USA, Nanoco Technologies, Philips LumiLEDs Lighting, Samsung SDI, Universal Display, IBM Corp, OSRAM Opto Semiconductors, and few others.

The global nanophotonics market has been segmented into:

Global Nanophotonics Market: By Materials

• Quantum Dots

• Nanowires

• Photonic Crystals

• Nanotubes

• Plasmonics

Global Nanophotonics Market: By Application

• Indicators

• Material Science

• Consumer Electronics

• Non-Visible Wavelength Instruments

• Others

Global Nanophotonics Market: By Components

• Optical Switches

• Optical Fibers

• LEDs

• PV Cells

• OLEDs

• Holographic Memory

Global Nanophotonics Market: By Geography

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o U.K.

o France

o Germany

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

