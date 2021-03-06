Global Plaque Psoriasis Market Size, Application, Revenue Status, Leading Player, Demand, Growth, Future Opportunity with Forecast 2027

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Plaque Psoriasis: Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2027” to its huge collection of research reports. An insight on the important factors and trends influencing the market.

Psoriasis is an incurable, chronic and systemic inflammatory skin disorder with a prevalence of 2-3% worldwide. The exact causes of psoriasis is unknown, although it is believed that environmental factors, skin barrier disruptions, and immune dysfunctions are key components that induce the development of psoriasis. The most common form of psoriasis is plaque psoriasis (psoriasis vulgaris), which is the focus of this report. Plaque psoriasis is defined using the 2018 International Classification of Diseases, Tenth Revision, Clinical Modification (ICD-10-CM) diagnostic code L40.0. This form of psoriasis affects 80-90% of patients with psoriasis and lesions are generally visible with a symmetrical distribution over the body. The lesions have a dry, red, and silvery appearance and usually form on the scalp, trunk, elbows, knees, and buttocks. If plaques form over joints or on the soles of the hands and feet, then this can lead to the development of painful fissures.

Estimates the 2017 sales for the Plauque psoriasis market at approximately $16.3 billion across the 7MM, encompassing the US, the five major European Union countries (5EU: France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and UK) and Japan. Over the course of the 10-year forecast period, the Plaque psoriasis market will grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.1% across the 7MM. Each of the 7MM are anticipated to grow significantly, recording CAGRs of 4.4%, 2.8% and 1.4% across the US, 5EU and Japan, respectively. At the end of 2027, the US will account for 84.9% of sales across the 7MM, while the 5EU and Japan will account for around 15.0% of sales. The higher sales numbers for the US can be attributed to the higher prices of pharmaceuticals and the greater diagnosed prevalence of Plaque psoriasis in the region, as well as the anticipated high annual cost of therapy (ACOT) of biologics in the US market.

Key Questions Answered

– How will the Psoriasis market landscape in the 7MM (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK and Japan) change from 2017-2027?

– What are the most promising late-stage pipeline drugs in Plaque psoriasis?

– How do the clinical and commercial attributes of late-stage pipeline therapies compare with one another, and against existing treatment options?

– What are the greatest unmet needs in Plaque psoriasis? Will the pipeline drugs fulfil these needs of the market?

– What are the largest opportunities in the Plaque psoriasis landscape?

Scope

– Overview of Plaque psoriasis, including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and current management strategies.

– Topline Plaque psoriasis market revenue from 2017-2027. ACOT and major pipeline product sales in this forecast period are included.

– Key topics covered include current treatment options, unmet needs and opportunities, and the drivers and barriers affecting Plaque psoriasis therapeutics sales in the 7MM.

– Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data split across different phases, emerging novel trends under development, synopses of innovative early-stage projects, and detailed analysis of late-stage pipeline products.

– Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global Plaque psoriasis therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints, and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

Reasons to buy

The report will enable you to –

– Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.

– Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global Plaque psoriasis therapeutics market.

– Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the Plaque psoriasis therapeutics market in the future.

– Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.

– Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

– Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments, and strategic partnerships.

