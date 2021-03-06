Global Silicon carbide (SiC) semiconductor materials and devices Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017 – 2025

Reportocean.com “Global Silicon carbide (SiC) semiconductor materials and devices Market” report has been added to its Research Database.

Global Silicon carbide (SiC) semiconductor materials and devices Market (By Device- DIC Discrete Devices, SIC Bare Die, SIC Power Semiconductor Devices, and others. By Technology- 2H-SIC Semiconductors, 3C-SIC Semiconductors, 3C-SIC Growth in Hexagonal SIC Substrates, 3C-SIC Growth on SI Substrates, 4H-SIC Semiconductors, 6H-SIC Semiconductors, SIC & GAN Semiconductors, SIC & AIN Semiconductors, and Others. By Application- Electronic Combat System, Flexible AC Transmission Systems (Facts), High-Voltage, Direct Current (HVCD), Industrial Motor Drive, Lighting Control, Power Supply and Inverter, Solar Energy, Wind Energy, and Others. By Wafer Size- 2 Inch, 4 Inch, 6 Inch and Above. By End-Users- Automotive, Military, Aerospace and Defence, Energy and Power, Industrial, Consumer Electronics, Medical, and Others. Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017 – 2025

The report covers the analysis and forecast of the global Silicon carbide (SiC) semiconductor materials and devices market as well as regional level. The study provides historic data of 2016 along with the forecast for the period between 2017 and 2025 based on revenue (US$ Mn).

The study provides a detailed view of the global Silicon carbide (SiC) semiconductor materials and devices market, by segmenting it based on by device, by technology, by application, by wafer size, by end-user, and regional demand. Silicon carbide (SiC) is the chemical combination of silicon and carbon, it improves the productivity of a semiconductor material or device. Development and launch of upgraded technologies by major players present in the market, is also expected to make the Silicon carbide (SiC) semiconductor materials and devices market more demanding in the near future.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The segmentation also includes by segmenting it based on by device, by technology, by application, by wafer size, by end-user. These include different business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments.

A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities is part of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the Silicon carbide (SiC) semiconductor materials and devices market at the global and regional levels. Market dynamics are the factors which impact the market growth, so their analysis helps understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2017 to 2025, along with offering an inclusive study of the Silicon carbide (SiC) semiconductor materials and devices market.

The report provides the size of the Silicon carbide (SiC) semiconductor materials and devices market in 2017 and the forecast for the next eight years up to 2025. The size of the global Silicon carbide (SiC) semiconductor materials and devices market is provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue is defined in US$ Mn. The market dynamics prevalent in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America has been taken into account in estimating the growth of the global market.

Market estimates for this study have been based on revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. The Silicon carbide (SiC) semiconductor materials and devices market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Bottom-up approach is done to estimate the global revenue of the Silicon carbide (SiC) semiconductor materials and devices market, split into regions. Based on device, technology, application, wafer size, end-user. The individual revenues from all the regions is summed up to achieve the global revenue for Silicon carbide (SiC) semiconductor materials and devices market. Companies were considered for the market share analysis, based on their innovation and application and revenue generation. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of Silicon carbide (SiC) semiconductor materials and devices by several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company’s penetration and regional presence.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global Silicon carbide (SiC) semiconductor materials and devices market are Ascatron AB, Basic 3C, Inc., Cree Inc., Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., General Electric, Genesic Semiconductor Inc., Graphensic AB, Infineon Technologies AG, Monolith Semiconductor Inc., On Semiconductor, Pilegrowth Tech S.R.L., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Rohm Semiconductor, St Microelectronics N.V., United Silicon Carbide, Inc. and others.

The Global Silicon carbide (SiC) semiconductor materials and devices Market has been segmented into:

Global Silicon carbide (SiC) semiconductor materials and devices Market: By Device

• SIC Discrete Devices

• SIC Bare Die

• SIC Power Semiconductor Devices

• Others

Global Silicon carbide (SiC) semiconductor materials and devices Market: By Technology

• 2H-SIC-Semiconductors

• 3C-SIC-Semiconductors

• 3C-SIC Growth on SI Substrates

• 4H-SIC-Semiconductors

• 6H-SIC-Semiconductors

• SIC & GAN Semiconductors

• SIC & AIN Semiconductors

• Others

Global Silicon carbide (SiC) semiconductor materials and devices Market: By Application

• Electronic Combat System

• Flexible AC Transmission Systems (Facts)

• High Voltage, Direct Current (HVCD)

• Industrial Motor drive

• Lighting Control

• Power Supply and Inverter

• Solar Energy

• Wing Energy

• Others

Global Silicon carbide (SiC) semiconductor materials and devices Market: By Wafer Size

• 2 Inch

• 4 Inch

• 6 Inch & Above

Global Silicon carbide (SiC) semiconductor materials and devices Market: By End-Use

• Automotive

• Military, Aerospace & Defence

• Energy & Power

• Industrial

• Consumer Electronics

• Medical

• Others

Global Silicon carbide (SiC) semiconductor materials and devices Market: By Geography

• North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o U.K.

o France

o Germany

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

