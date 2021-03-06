Global Soy Protein Market 2019 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Sales, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast To 2025

The Global Soy Protein market was valued at USD xx million in 2019 and is forecasted to reach USD xx million by 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during the forecasting period (2019-2025).

Soy Protein is a rich source of plant-based protein is widely used for vegan diets. Glycinin and conglycinin constitute of approximately 80% of the total soy protein content, which is helpful in decreasing cholesterol levels. It also consists of lectin and lunasin which have anti-cancer properties.

Soy Protein market is segmented based on types such as Soy protein concentrates, Soy protein isolates, Textured Soy Protein, Soy flours and Others (soy grits, hydrolyzed soy proteins). The market is further segmented based on an application such as Food (Bakery & Confectioner, Meat Alternatives, Functional Foods, Dairy Replacements, Infant Foods and Other Food Applications) and Feed (Livestock, Cattle, Swine, Poultry, Pet Food, and Aquafeed). The report segments the geographies by regions, which include North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW.

Textured Soy Protein Segment:

Soy chunks or textured soy protein, often called TSP, majorly used by the food industry in many foods products, mainly foods that resemble meat products such as beef, pork or chicken. TSP is produced from de-fatted soy flour, soy flakes or soy concentrates with an extrusion process. This extrusion technology can form a fibrous matrix which is almost similar than that of meat. The principal use of texturized soy protein products is as a meat extender in meat product such as patties, fillings, and meatballs etc. Up to 30% of the meat can be replaced by hydrated texturized soy products without loss of eating quality.

Textured soy protein is rich in protein and low in fat and sodium, with at least 35% on a moisture-free base. It also contains a good amount of fiber and isoflavones.

The Food and Drug Administration determined that diets 25 g of soy protein (four daily servings of 6.25 g soy protein) can reduce levels of low-density lipoproteins (bad cholesterol) by as much as 10 percent. DuPont’s SUPRO XT isolated soy protein ingredient is specifically tailored to function optimally in dry blended beverages, ready-to-drink (RTD) products, and neutral or acidic beverages.

Midwest Ag Enterprises, (MWA), has introduced NutriVance a soy protein into the animal nutrition. This product has proven its efficiency in replacing the fishmeal in the aquafeed nutrition.

The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles. The report profiles the following companies, which includes Archer Daniels Midland Company, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Cargill, CHS Inc., Kerry Group PLC, Wilmar International Limited, Nisshin Oillio Group, Ltd., Ruchi Soya Industries Limited, AG Processing Inc, Devansoy Inc., The Scoular Company and Biopress S.A.S.

@Get Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3791920-global-soy-protein-market-size-trends-competitive-analysis

Why purchase the report?

Visualize the composition of the Soy Protein market across each indication, in terms of type and applications, highlighting the key commercial assets and players.

Identify commercial opportunities in Soy Protein by analyzing trends and co-development deals.

Excel data sheet with thousands of data points of the Soy Protein market – level 4/5 segmentation

PDF report with the most relevant analysis cogently put together after exhaustive qualitative interviews and in-depth market study

Product mapping in excel for the key Soy Protein products of all major market players

Target Audience

Raw Material Suppliers/ Buyers

Product Suppliers/ Buyers

Industry Investors/Investment Bankers

Education & Research Institutes

Research Professionals

Emerging Companies

Manufacturers

@Get Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3791920-global-soy-protein-market-size-trends-competitive-analysis

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Global Soy Protein Market Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Global Soy Protein Market– Headlines & Trends

Chapter 3 Global Soy Protein Market – Industry Analysis

Chapter 4: Soy Protein – Market Segmentation Analysis

Chapter 5 Global Soy Protein Market- Geographical Analysis

Chapter 6: Soy Protein Market – Competitive Landscape

Chapter 7: Company Profiles

Chapter 8: Soy Protein Market – Appendix

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)