Global Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market is Becoming More Wide Spread: Know the Drivers

Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market – Overview

This report studies the current as well as future prospects of the global urinary incontinence treatment devices market. Stakeholders of this report include companies and intermediaries engaged in the manufacture, commercialization, and provision of medical devices for the treatment of urinary incontinence as well as new players planning to enter this market. This report comprises an elaborate executive summary along with a market snapshot providing overall information of various segments considered in the scope of the study. This section also provides the overall information and data analysis of the global urinary incontinence treatment devices market with respect to the leading segments based on product, incontinence type, end-user, and region.

The global urinary incontinence treatment devices market has been segmented based on product, incontinence type, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the market has been classified into urethral slings, electrical stimulation devices, artificial urinary sphincters, and catheters. Based on incontinence type, the global urinary incontinence treatment devices market has been categorized into stress urinary incontinence, urge urinary incontinence, mixed incontinence, and overflow incontinence. In terms of end-user, the market has been divided into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, clinics, and home use.

Each of the market segments has been extensively analyzed based on the market-related factors such as an increase in incidence and prevalence of urinary incontinence. Moreover, historical year-on-year growth has been taken into consideration while estimating the market size. The market size and forecast in terms of US$ Mn for each segment has been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each market segment for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

Major players operating in the global urinary incontinence treatment devices market are Boston Scientific Corporation, C. R. Bard, Inc. (Becton, Dickinson, and Company.), Coloplast Group, Promedon Group, Medtronic plc, and Ethicon US, LLC. (Johnson & Johnson). These players exhibit significant geographical outreach with a presence in multiple urinary incontinence treatment devices segments. Other prominent players in the global market include ZSI Surgical Implants S.R.L., InControl Medical LLC, Hollister Incorporated, Atlantic Therapeutics Group Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, A.M.I. GmbH, and Teleflex Incorporated.

The global urinary incontinence treatment devices market has been segmented as follows:

Global Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market Revenue, by Product

Global Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market Revenue, by Incontinence Type

Global Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market Revenue, by End-user

Global Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market Revenue, by Region

– North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– U.K.

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– Australia & New Zealand

– Rest of Asia Pacific

– Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of Latin America

– Middle East & Africa

– GCC Countries

– South Africa

– Rest of Middle East & Africa

