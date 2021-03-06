Intraoral Scanners Market : Shares, Strategies and Forecasts, Analysis and Overview upto 2025

Intraoral scanners are the digital devices used to capture 3-dimentional image of the internal area of the mouth. The device provides details of soft-tissues located in the intraoral area through images of superior quality. Intraoral scanners generate videos or capture images, coupled with its software to fabricate virtual copies of the intraoral area. The devices eliminate the need to generate stone models or conventional impressions of teeth in the dental restoration process. Intraoral scanners are becoming widely popular among orthodontists owing to their lower lab turnaround time and superior results in the form of 3D images.

Rising number of dental restorative procedures across the globe and superior output of intraoral scanners which facilitates the detection of intraoral soft-tissue malfunctions are the major factors expected to drive the intraoral scanners market during the forecast period. However, low adoption rate for intraoral scanners by orthodontists in emerging countries and high cost of the devices are estimated to restrain the growth of the intraoral scanners market during 2017-2025

The global intraoral scanners market is segmented on the basis of modality and end user. In terms of modality, the global intraoral scanners market is segmented into standalone and portable. The standalone devices accounted for maximum revenue in 2016, owing to the improved workflow of dental professionals in the oral scanning procedures, and improved output of the device. However, introduction of miniaturized intraoral scanners by key players in the market, and incorporation of side-oriented tip in the small intraoral scanners making the buccal surface scans process easier and quick are the major factors projected to drive the growth of portable intraoral scanners at a relatively significant CAGR during the forecast period. Various end users in the global intraoral scanners market are hospitals and dental clinics. Hospitals accounted for highest market share in terms of revenue in 2016, which is attributable to the rising preference of patients for technologically advanced and precise techniques for intraoral scanning, rising per-capita income of the population, and increasing incidence of teeth malfunctioning and other dental disorders.

Hospitals are expected to remain dominant in terms of revenue during the forecast period, which is caused by the improvement in the infrastructure of hospitals, rising number of multispecialty hospitals, and favorable reimbursement policies by hospitals. Dental clinics are anticipated to witness maximum CAGR during 2017-2025, owing to the cost-effectiveness of the intraoral scanners, and rising adoption of digital dental scanning technologies.

Geographically, the intraoral scanners market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the highest market share in 2016, which is attributed to increase in investments in R&D of dental technologies, and strategic presence of key players in the U.S. and Canada. The same region is anticipated to be the market leader during the forecast period, due to the rising awareness of orthodontists about advanced dental scanning techniques. However, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in terms of CAGR, due to improved patient compliance and comfort during the intraoral scanning procedures in comparison with the traditional process, and the high percentage of geriatric population in developing countries such as China and Japan.

Major players in the intraoral scanners market are Adin Global, Dental Wings Inc., 3M, 3Shape A/S, Align Technology, Inc., Dentsply Sirona, Carestream Health Inc., PLANMECA OY, Condor International, 3DISC, and others. Investing in the R&D of intraoral scanners to make the devices wireless and technologically superior is a major strategy being followed by prominent players in the market.

