Invisible Braces Market Global Analysis and 2019-2024 Forecast Report
Invisible Braces has revolutionized orthodontic treatment, allowing you to transform your smile discreetly and comfortably. It uses a series of virtually invisible custom-made aligners to gradually straighten your teeth without the need for metal wires or brackets.
Scope of the Global Invisible Braces Market Report
This report focuses on the Invisible Braces in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Global invisible braces market is driven by increasing demand for invisible braces among the population given the aesthetic factors associated with the same and the growing technological innovation.
Rising disposable incomes has resulted in increasing per capita healthcare expenditure which has further led to growing focus towards healthcare, hence, building the need for invisible braces specifically among the adult population.
Over the past decade, improved technological advancements, particularly digital technologies, and increasing awareness of aesthetic alternatives to conventional braces have led to growing demand for orthodontic treatment with aligners.
While the market has witnessed a strong foothold in North America and Europe, rapid growth in the demand for invisible braces is expected to be fuelled by the emerging markets in Asia Pacific and Latin America through India and Brazil, whereas rising dental tourism in Mexico and Thailand will continue to contribute towards the invisible braces market.
The worldwide market for Invisible Braces is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report covers Analysis of Global Invisible Braces Market Segment by Manufacturers
Align Technology
Dentsply Sirona
Angelalign
Danaher Ormco
3M
American Orthodontics
ClearCorrect
Smartee
DB Orthodontics
Irok
BioMers
G&H Orthodontics
ClearPath
Geniova
Global Invisible Braces Market Segment by regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Global Invisible Braces Market Segment by Type
Clear Aligners
Ceramic Braces
Lingual Braces
Global Invisible Braces Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Adults
Teenagers
