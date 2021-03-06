Invisible Braces Market Global Analysis and 2019-2024 Forecast Report

Invisible Braces has revolutionized orthodontic treatment, allowing you to transform your smile discreetly and comfortably. It uses a series of virtually invisible custom-made aligners to gradually straighten your teeth without the need for metal wires or brackets.

Scope of the Global Invisible Braces Market Report

This report focuses on the Invisible Braces in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global invisible braces market is driven by increasing demand for invisible braces among the population given the aesthetic factors associated with the same and the growing technological innovation.

Rising disposable incomes has resulted in increasing per capita healthcare expenditure which has further led to growing focus towards healthcare, hence, building the need for invisible braces specifically among the adult population.

Over the past decade, improved technological advancements, particularly digital technologies, and increasing awareness of aesthetic alternatives to conventional braces have led to growing demand for orthodontic treatment with aligners.

While the market has witnessed a strong foothold in North America and Europe, rapid growth in the demand for invisible braces is expected to be fuelled by the emerging markets in Asia Pacific and Latin America through India and Brazil, whereas rising dental tourism in Mexico and Thailand will continue to contribute towards the invisible braces market.

The worldwide market for Invisible Braces is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Global Invisible Braces Market Segment by Manufacturers

Align Technology

Dentsply Sirona

Angelalign

Danaher Ormco

3M

American Orthodontics

ClearCorrect

Smartee

DB Orthodontics

Irok

BioMers

G&H Orthodontics

ClearPath

Geniova

Global Invisible Braces Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Invisible Braces Market Segment by Type

Clear Aligners

Ceramic Braces

Lingual Braces

Global Invisible Braces Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Adults

Teenagers

