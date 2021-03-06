MDD, Anxiety and Panic Disorder Therapeutics Market: Current Trends and Future Aspect Analysis 2020

Epidemiologic studies have concluded that majority of the individuals experiencing panic attack will also experience a major depression disorder (MDD) and this factor increases the possibility of co-occurrence of panic disorder. These disorders tend in functional disability along with suicidal behavior in the patients and are in association with depression and panic conditions.

Anxiety symptoms include obsessive, obtrusive, worried thoughts, irritability, confusion and difficulty concentrating and frustration. Person with anxiety also feel uncomfortable physical sensations, tense some characteristics such as trembling, a racing heartbeat, sweating, difficulty breathing and nausea. The sudden onset of such symptoms is often an indicator of a severe panic attack. Anxiety can also lead to lightheadedness, headaches, digestive problems and insomnia.

According to National Comorbidity Survey Replication, the prevalence for an anxiety disorder was about 18%, and for mood disorder it was 9.5% every year. Lifetime prevalence for any anxiety disorder and MDD were approximately 29% and 16.6%, respectively. Assuming a 50% comorbidity rate, between 5% and 9% of the adult population has comorbid depression-anxiety in a year’s time. The treatment against these comorbid depression and anxiety disorder are cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) as an effective psychological treatment but it needs support from therapeutic drugs where anti-depressants are observed to be the first-line of treatment for comorbid depression and anxiety disorders.

But in this disorder the anti-depressants may turn into panic attacks for patients when they have undetected bipolar disorder which should be analyzed by mapping the family history of patient before treatment. According to World Health Organization (WHO), neuropsychiatric disorders accounted for more than 13% of all medical disability worldwide and for more than 27% of all noncommunicable disease in 2005.

Depression alone produced 10% to 12% of all disability from noncommunicable disease and approximately 5% of all disability (noncommunicable, communicable, injury). Thus, comorbid anxiety and depression may account for as much as 2% to 4% of all medical disability worldwide. The antidepressants particularly used in this treatment are serotonin-specific reuptake inhibitor (SSRI) such as escitalopram, citalopram, fluvoxamine, paroxetine, fluoxetine, sertraline and Serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRI) is venlafaxine that are observed to be the first-line pharmacotherapy for depression and anxiety disorders.

The recent updates regarding major depression disorder (MDD), anxiety and panic disorder market is about to go through a vibrant phase with forthcoming patent expiries for leading products such as BMS/Otsuka’s Abilify and Eli Lilly\’s Cymbalta, and in January 2014 the recent launch of, Lundbeck/Takeda\’s Brintellix a multimodal antidepressant.

The other devices present in the pipeline are Richter/Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma’s cariprazine, Naurex’s GLYX-13, Forest (Actavis)/Gedeon and Alkermes’s ALKS-5461 along with antidepressant therapies such as Lundbeck/Takeda’s tedatioxetine, e-Therapeutics’ ETS6103 and Euthymics Bioscience’s amitifadine. The overall major depression disorder (MDD), anxiety and panic disorder market is about to observe a significant growth in the market. As the drivers impacting this market are primarily increasing the amount of stress and lack of sleep in adult population that are having various psychological problems.

Some of the key players in the Major Depression Disorder (MDD), anxiety and panic disorder market are Shire Plc, Forest Laboratories, Novartis AG, Astra Zeneca Plc, Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer, Inc., Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (JPI), BTG International (BTG), H. Lundbeck A/S, Alexza Pharmaceuticals and others.

