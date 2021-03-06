Medical Imaging Lens Market : Growth, Trends and Demands Research Report and Forecast 2025

Imaging lens is one of the most important imaging components used in imaging systems to focus on an object to be examined onto a camera sensor. Imaging lenses help to view objects in imaging systems. The lenses gather light reflected or transmitted from the part being examined and produces an image on the camera sensor. Depending on the lenses, imaging lenses can be used to remove perspective error or parallax, provide adjustable magnifications, focal lengths, and field of views. Imaging lenses enable an object to be observed in numerous ways to exemplify certain features and characteristics that may be desired in certain medical applications.

There are various types of imaging lenses available in the market, and lenses are selected according to the need and application. Various functional parameters need to be specified while selecting imaging lenses for specific medical application such as field of view (FOV), primary magnification (PMAG), imaging sensor formats, working distance, resolution, depth of field (DOF), and other parameters. Medical imaging lens has various applications in surgery and diagnosis. Demand for medical imaging lenses is expected to rise due to adoption of medical imaging lens by research laboratories and academic centers and increasing research initiatives in medical imaging lens technology

The global medical imaging lens market can be segmented based on application, material, end-user, and region. In terms of application, the market can be categorized into diagnostic camera hand pieces, fiber scope couplers, endoscope couplers, medical X-ray scanning, and others. Based on material, the global medical imaging lens market can be classified into metal, plastic, hybrid, and others. In terms of end-user, the market can be divided into hospitals, diagnostic centers, research and academic institutes, and others. Hospitals are anticipated to hold major share of the global medical imaging lens market.

Geographically, the global medical imaging lens market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In 2016, North America was a leading market for medical imaging lens in terms of revenue, owing to increase in prevalence of various diseases and rise in demand for advanced diagnosis technology. North America was followed by Europe in the same year. The market in North America is expected to register high growth during the forecast period. Emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa are expected to witness high growth from 2017 to 2025 due to increased patient population and growing health care industry. Among developing countries, the market in Brazil, China, and India is expected to witness robust growth between 2017 and 2025, driven by rise in investments by governments of these countries to improve health care facilities.

A number of factors affect the growth of the medical imaging lens market. These include increase in the number of surgeries, rise in demand for medical imaging lens for diagnosis, development, and advancement in medical imaging lens devices, and surge in global geriatric population. Other drivers are technological advancement in diagnostic devices and increase in the number of diagnosis procedures. The market is also witnessing restraints or challenges such as the development of other diagnostic procedures and technologies and stiff competition among existing medical imaging lens manufacturers. Moreover, product recalls and government regulations for reduction of overall health care costs restrain the medical imaging lens market.

Key players operating in the global medical imaging lens market are Nikon Instruments, Inc., Canon, Inc., National Instruments, Edmund Optics, Navitar, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Leica Microsystems, Eastman Kodak Company, Panasonic Corporation, and Olympus Corporation, among others.

