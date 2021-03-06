Nachos Market Statistics, Trends, Growth, Demand, Business Strategy, Product Segments Overview Forecast 2019-2023

Nachos Market is Predicted to reach High Growth at CAGR 10.4% by 2019-2023. Nachos are snack products majorly prepared from corn and wheat and consumed mostly in Spain and Mexico. The use of corn in the preparation of nachos enhances its nutritional value as corn is a rich source of proteins, vitamins and minerals. The process production of nachos from corn involves the soaking of corn in the limewater and this process helps in the availability of Vitamin B after its consumption. To expand market, the manufacturers of nachos are highly focusing on bring innovations into their product line to generate high revenues. Manufacturers are found to fortify nachos with fiber to increase its nutrient content. This strategy has found to gain attention of mass consumers thereby further increasing its sale.

Nachos manufacturers are focusing in the product promotion in order to create strong awareness among the consumers. The key manufacturers are arranging various promotional events during the launch of new products in the market. Apart from that, key players in nachos market are emphasizing in the celebrity endorsement to make strong awareness of their new product launch. The growth of the nachos is attributed to the various factors. The rising demand for healthy snacks is the main influencing factor for the rising growth of nachos. Consumers both in developed and developing economies are opting for healthy snacks due to the increasing incidence of obesity, celiac diseases, diabetes and other chronic diseases which in turn accelerates the demand for nachos. Strong performance of the retail sector and product promotions have played a vital role in increasing the sale of nachos via supermarkets/hypermarkets and specialty stores.

Competitive Analysis

The Nachos market appears to be highly competitive and fragmented owing to the presence of several large and small key players accounting for a substantial market share. These key players compete based on pricing, innovation, product differentiation, distribution and promotion. Well established players incorporate acquisition, collaboration, partnership, expansion, product & technology launch in order to gain competitive advantage in this market and to maintain their market position. Manufacturers are striving to find ways to reduce raw material prices. Raw material suppliers apply the power to determine prices of raw materials, which has an impact on the business.

The key players profiled in Nachos Market are Orendafoods (India), Greendot Health Foods Pvt Ltd. (India), Frito-Lay, Inc. (U.S.), ConAgra Brands Inc. (U.S.), Beanitos Inc. (U.S.), Late July Snacks LLC (U.S.), Late July Snacks LLC (U.S.), General Mills, Inc. (U.S.), Gehl Foods, LLC (U.S.), and Van’s International Foods, Inc. (U.S.) among many others.

Market Segmentation:

The Nachos Market can be segmented in to 4 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Type: Comprises Vegan, Kosher, Organic, Gluten-Free, GMO-Free and others.

Segmentation by Process Types: Comprises Fried, Baked and others.

Segmentation by Flavors: Comprises Barbecue, Pineapple, Tomato, Beans, Jalapeno, and others.

Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Latest Industry Updates

Feb 2017 Cornitos, the flagship brand of GreenDot Health Foods Ltd has launched ‘Peri’ flavored hot nacho crisps. The brand is extending the palette by including this hot-headed African flavor. ‘Peri Peri’ the popular raging flavor perfectly adds the exotic delight to the consumer’s snack time.

Aug 2016 General Mills brand Totino’s has launched two new products, Totino’s Pizza Sticks and Totino’s Stuffed Nachos, as part of an effort to give consumers bold and diverse flavors that fit into their busy, on-the-go lifestyles.

June 2017 Leading Mexican brand Old El Paso has announced update to the ingredients and production process of its Tortilla Chips range to bring them closer to traditional methods and ingredients to create a better texture and taste for consumers.

Mar 2017 Truco Enterprises has launched new product On the Border® Nacho Cheese and Zesty Ranch flavored tortilla chip products. These two flavors represent the largest flavored segments in tortilla chips, and the cheese and ranch segments are growing faster than the overall tortilla chip market.

Regional Analysis

U.S. accounts for the highest share in nachos market followed by Asia-Pacific and RoW, accounting for astronomical amounts and are expected to grow further by 2023, with a substantial share from 2016 to 2023.