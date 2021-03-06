Natural Language Generation (NLG) Market 2019 Global Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025
This report provides in depth study of Natural Language Generation (NLG) Market using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Natural Language Generation (NLG) Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
In 2018, the global Natural Language Generation (NLG) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Natural Language Generation (NLG) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Natural Language Generation (NLG) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Arria NLG
AWS
IBM
Narrative Science
Automated Insights
Narrativa
Yseop
Retresco
Artificial Solutions
Phrasee
AX Semantics
CoGenTex
Phrasetech
NewsRx
Conversica
Natural Language Generation GmbH
Narrative Wave
vPhrase
Linguastat
Textual Relations
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-premises
Cloud
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Retail and eCommerce
Government and Defense
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Manufacturing
Energy and Utilities
Telecom and IT
Media and Entertainment
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Key Stakeholders
Natural Language Generation (NLG) Manufacturers
Natural Language Generation (NLG) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Natural Language Generation (NLG) Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
