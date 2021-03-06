Natural Language Generation (NLG) Market 2019 Global Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

This report provides in depth study of Natural Language Generation (NLG) Market using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Natural Language Generation (NLG) Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

In 2018, the global Natural Language Generation (NLG) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Natural Language Generation (NLG) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Natural Language Generation (NLG) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Arria NLG

AWS

IBM

Narrative Science

Automated Insights

Narrativa

Yseop

Retresco

Artificial Solutions

Phrasee

AX Semantics

CoGenTex

Phrasetech

NewsRx

Conversica

Natural Language Generation GmbH

Narrative Wave

vPhrase

Linguastat

Textual Relations

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premises

Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Retail and eCommerce

Government and Defense

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Telecom and IT

Media and Entertainment

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Key Stakeholders

Natural Language Generation (NLG) Manufacturers

Natural Language Generation (NLG) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Natural Language Generation (NLG) Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

