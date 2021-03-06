Netbook Market Overview, Drivers, Demand and Growth Opportunities

The Qualitative research study accompanied by ORBIS RESEARCH titled on “Global Netbook Market describing the Product / Business Scope, Overview and outlook”. In this Research Report provides primary and secondary data for studies, the scope of the product and vendor briefings. The market Study is segmented by key regions which are accelerating the marketization and study is segmented by products type, status, size, trends, key players, market opportunities, application, challenges and forecast.

Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2315128

Latest market research report titled Netbook Market in India 2014 states that netbook sales in India have been growing with major demand from the home segment. Personal computer market is expected to grow as the economy is recovering. The newest addition to this consumer product group is notebooks and netbooks. However, it has been seen that there is no clear demarcation between inexpensive notebook and netbook as an upgraded version of a netbook is marketed as a notebook. Requirements for greater mobility along with the demand for low cost personal computer are expected to develop the netbook market in India.

An analysis of drivers explain factors contributing to the growth of netbook market including growing SMB, development of cloud computing, introduction of 3G, demand from upper and middle income group and opportunity in tier II and tier III city. Challenges include development of iPad and tablet PC, and limited acceptability. The major trends include convergence of mobile and PC, netbook as lifestyle PC and netbook as a first buy option.

Table of Content:

Slide 1: Executive Summary

Macroeconomic Indicators

Slide 2: GDP at Factor Cost: Quarterly (2011-12 – 2014-15), Inflation Rate: Monthly (Jul 2013 – Dec 2013)

Slide 3: Gross Fiscal Deficit: Monthly (Feb 2013 – Jul 2013), Exchange Rate: Half Yearly (Apr 2014 – Sep 2014)

Slide 4: Lending Rate: Annual (2011-12 – 2014-15), Trade Balance: Annual (2010-11 – 2013-14), FDI: Annual (2009-10 – 2012-13)

Introduction

Slide 5-6: Netbook Market – Types of PCs and Features

Market Overview

Slide 7-10: Market Overview – India and Government Regulations

Drivers & Challenges

Slide 11: Drivers and Challenges – Summary

Slide 12-16: Drivers

Slide 17: Challenges

Key Trends

Slide 18: Trends – Summary

Slide 19: Key Trends

Competitive Landscape

Slide 26: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Slide 23-26: Competitive Benchmarking

Slide 27-34: Major Public Players

Slide 35-72: Major Private Players

Market Opportunities

Slide 73-74: Key Opportunities

Strategic Recommendations

Slide 75-76: Recommendations

Enquire before Buy and customization in Report @: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2315128

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report versions like North America, Middle East, South Africa, China or Asia-Pacific.

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]