North America Vehicle Insurance Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2017 – 2025

North America Vehicle Insurance Market (By Premiums- Commercial Insurance Premium and Personal Insurance Premium, Third Party Insurance: By Vehicle-Passenger cars, Heavy Commercial vehicle and Two-wheelers) – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2017 – 2025

The report covers the analysis and forecast of the North-America vehicle insurance market on country level. The study provides historic data of 2016 along with the forecast for the period between 2017 and 2025 based on revenue (US$ Mn).

The study provides a detailed view of the North-America vehicle insurance market, by segmenting it based on by premiums, and country demand. Increasing sales of automobiles in countries present in North America, has primarily led to the growth of vehicle insurance market. Moreover, stringent government rule to buy insurance policy while buying a new vehicle, creates a huge opportunity for North America vehicle insurance market during the projection period of 2017-2025.

A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities is part of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the North-America vehicle insurance market at the country levels. Market dynamics are the factors which impact the market growth, so their analysis helps understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the North-America market for the period from 2017 to 2025, along with offering an inclusive study of the vehicle insurance market.

The report provides the size of the North America vehicle insurance market in 2017 and the forecast for the next nine years up to 2025. The size of the North America vehicle insurance market is provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue is defined in US$ Mn. The market dynamics prevalent in U.S., Canada and Mexico has been taken into account in estimating the growth of the North America market.

Market estimates for this study have been based on revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. The North America vehicle insurance market has been analyzed based on expected demand. We have used the bottom-up approach to estimate the global revenue of the North America vehicle insurance market, split into countries. Based on premiums we have summed up the individual revenues from all the countries to achieve the revenue for North America vehicle insurance. Companies were considered for the market share analysis, based on their innovation and revenue generation. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of North America vehicle insurance several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company’s penetration and regional presence.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the North America market. Key players profiled in the report include American International Group, AllState Insurance, Berkshire Hathaway Homestate and few others.

The North America vehicle insurance market has been segmented into:

North America Vehicle Insurance Market: By Premiums

• Commercial Insurance Premiums

• Personal Insurance Premiums

• Third Party Insurance

North America Vehicle Insurance Market: By Vehicle

• Passenger Cars

• Commercial Vehicle

• Two Wheelers

North America Vehicle Insurance Market: By Country

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

