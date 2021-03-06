“Nuclear Plant Life Extension (PLEX) Market, Update 2018 – Global Market Size, Average Cost, Trends, and Key Country Analysis to 2030″, is the latest market analysis report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialist.

The report provides a clear overview of and detailed insight into the global nuclear PLEX market. It explains the key drivers and challenges affecting the market and provides data covering historic and forecast nuclear PLEX market size, globally, and in nine key nuclear power markets – US, Canada, France, UK Spain, Russian Federation, Ukraine, Japan, and Republic of Korea.

Get Sample Copy Of This Report at http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2291625

Major Companies Mentioned:

Areva

SNC-Lavalin

Doosan-Babcock

Bechtel

Hatch Ltd

Aecon

EDF

Rosatom Group

Westinghouse

Kansai Electric

Kyushu electric

Kepco Plant Service and Engineering

The report uses data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis by GlobalData’s team of industry experts.

Scope

– Wind power market study at global level and at key country level covering nine key countries in depth, and another 13 smaller nuclear PLEX markets.

– Coverage of the key growth drivers and challenges related to each country’s PLEX market, and the influence of the environment and the country’s economy on the market.

– Historic (2010-2017) and forecast (2018-2030) data for cumulative and annual installed nuclear power capacity and generation is provided at global and key country level.

– The number and capacity of reactors starting PLEX each year during the historic and forecast periods.

– Capital cost and market size data at key country and global level.

Reasons to buy

The report will allow you to –

– Facilitate decision-making by providing historical and forecast data in the nuclear PLEX market.

– Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the PLEX market.

– Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry’s growth potential.

– Maximize potential in the growth of the PLEX market

– Identify key partners and business-development avenues.

– Respond to business structure, strategy and prospects.

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2291625

Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables 5

1.2 List of Figures 5

2 Executive Summary 8

2.1 Aging Reactors Offer a Huge PLEX Opportunity 8

2.2 While Europe Has the Highest Number of Old Reactors, Asia-Pacific Has the Least 10

2.3 Europe Had the Largest PLEX Market Size During 2010-2017 and is Also Expected to Have the Largest During 2018-2030 12

2.4 The US Had the Largest Number of Reactors Starting PLEX in 2017 13

3 Introduction 14

3.1 Nuclear PLEX Overview 14

3.2 PLEX Procedure 14

3.3 GlobalData Report Guidance 19

4 Nuclear Power Market, Global 20

4.1 Nuclear Power Market, Global, Overview 20

4.2 Nuclear Power Market, Global, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030 20

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.