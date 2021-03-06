Office Storage & Organization Market 2018 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2023
This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies
— This report studies the Office Storage Cabinet market. These storage cabinets can help to sort and organize it all: from important documents to a pen. It helps to save plenty of room. In the report we analyzed normal office storage cabinet and mobile shelving for office.
On the basis of region, Asia is the largest market segment ofOffice Storage & Organization, especially China, with a consumption volume market share nearly 25.13% in 2017, followed by Europe with a consumption market share nearly 16.83% in 2017.
The industry is very scattered, and most of office furniture factories only pay attention to “spreads” instead of focusing on the design and quality of products, and also lack a scientific marketing strategy. There is a lack of long-term, stable, and scientific strategic guidance in product development, brand building, marketing, marketing, channel management, logistics and distribution, after-sales services, and vendor relations, so that they can only occupy a low-end office furniture market with low profits.
After research, we find the amount of office furniture company is less than home furniture company, especially mobile shelving for office. And the brand awareness for office furniture market is less than home furniture market. The products in this industry are look similar, and some brand office furniture manufacturers reduce costs by outsourcing products which reduce the quantity of furniture. The threshold for entry into the industry is low. Many office furniture manufacturers increase market share by taken non-standard competition to obtain sales what made manufacturers who insist on quality destroyed in this disorderly competition.
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Office Storage & Organization will register a 8.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 3900 million by 2023, from US$ 2420 million in 2017.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Office Storage & Organization market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Normal Office Storage Cabinet
Mobile Shelving for Office
Segmentation by application:
Direct Sales
Indirect Sales
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
HNI Corporation
Herman Miller
Steelcase Inc.
Kokuyo
Godrej
Spacesaver Corporation
Montel Inc.
…
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Table of Contents – Key Points
2018-2023 Global Office Storage & Organization Consumption Market Report
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Office Storage & Organization Consumption 2013-2023
2.1.2 Office Storage & Organization Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Office Storage & Organization Segment by Type
2.2.1 Normal Office Storage Cabinet
2.2.2 Mobile Shelving for Office
2.3 Office Storage & Organization Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Office Storage & Organization Consumption Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.2 Global Office Storage & Organization Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.3 Global Office Storage & Organization Sale Price by Type (2013-2018)
2.4 Office Storage & Organization Segment by Application
2.4.1 Direct Sales
2.4.2 Indirect Sales
2.5 Office Storage & Organization Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Office Storage & Organization Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
2.5.2 Global Office Storage & Organization Value and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
2.5.3 Global Office Storage & Organization Sale Price by Application (2013-2018)
3 Global Office Storage & Organization by Players
3.1 Global Office Storage & Organization Sales Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Office Storage & Organization Sales by Players (2016-2018)
3.1.2 Global Office Storage & Organization Sales Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.2 Global Office Storage & Organization Revenue Market Share by Players
3.2.1 Global Office Storage & Organization Revenue by Players (2016-2018)
3.2.2 Global Office Storage & Organization Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.3 Global Office Storage & Organization Sale Price by Players
3.4 Global Office Storage & Organization Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players
3.4.1 Global Office Storage & Organization Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players
3.4.2 Players Office Storage & Organization Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Office Storage & Organization by Regions
4.1 Office Storage & Organization by Regions
4.1.1 Global Office Storage & Organization Consumption by Regions
4.1.2 Global Office Storage & Organization Value by Regions
4.2 Americas Office Storage & Organization Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Office Storage & Organization Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Office Storage & Organization Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Office Storage & Organization Consumption Growth
…………
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 HNI Corporation
12.1.1 Company Details
12.1.2 Office Storage & Organization Product Offered
12.1.3 HNI Corporation Office Storage & Organization Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 HNI Corporation News
12.2 Herman Miller
12.2.1 Company Details
12.2.2 Office Storage & Organization Product Offered
12.2.3 Herman Miller Office Storage & Organization Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Herman Miller News
12.3 Steelcase Inc.
12.3.1 Company Details
12.3.2 Office Storage & Organization Product Offered
12.3.3 Steelcase Inc. Office Storage & Organization Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Steelcase Inc. News
12.4 Kokuyo
12.4.1 Company Details
12.4.2 Office Storage & Organization Product Offered
12.4.3 Kokuyo Office Storage & Organization Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Kokuyo News
12.5 Godrej
12.5.1 Company Details
12.5.2 Office Storage & Organization Product Offered
12.5.3 Godrej Office Storage & Organization Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Godrej News
12.6 Spacesaver Corporation
12.6.1 Company Details
12.6.2 Office Storage & Organization Product Offered
12.6.3 Spacesaver Corporation Office Storage & Organization Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Spacesaver Corporation News
12.7 Montel Inc.
12.7.1 Company Details
12.7.2 Office Storage & Organization Product Offered
12.7.3 Montel Inc. Office Storage & Organization Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Montel Inc. News
……Continued
