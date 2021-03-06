PAN MARKET 2019 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH ANALYSIS AND FORECAST TO 2023
Global PAN market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for PAN.
This report researches the worldwide PAN market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global PAN breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
DOLAN GmbH
MemPro
AKSA (a company of Akkök Holding)
Montefibre
Dralon
Formosa Plastics
Unichem
Toray
Taekwangsf
TOYOBO
Mitsubishi Rayon Group
TAF
Pasupati Acrylon
Fisipe
Polimir
PAN Breakdown Data by Type
Acrylic Staple Fiber
Acrylic Tow
Acrylic Top
PAN Breakdown Data by Application
Filtration
Textiles
Precursors to carbon fiber
Outdoor
Fiber-reinforced concrete
Others
PAN Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
PAN Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global PAN capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key PAN manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of PAN :
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 PAN Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global PAN Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Acrylic Staple Fiber
1.4.3 Acrylic Tow
1.4.4 Acrylic Top
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global PAN Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Filtration
1.5.3 Textiles
1.5.4 Precursors to carbon fiber
1.5.5 Outdoor
1.5.6 Fiber-reinforced concrete
1.5.7 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global PAN Production
2.1.1 Global PAN Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global PAN Production 2014-2025
2.1.3 Global PAN Capacity 2014-2025
2.1.4 Global PAN Marketing Pricing and Trends
2.2 PAN Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key PAN Manufacturers
2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues
2.5 Macroscopic Indicator
2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions
2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution
……………..
9 Production Forecasts
9.1 PAN Production and Revenue Forecast
9.1.1 Global PAN Production Forecast 2019-2025
9.1.2 Global PAN Revenue Forecast 2019-2025
9.2 PAN Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions
9.2.1 Global PAN Revenue Forecast by Regions
9.2.2 Global PAN Production Forecast by Regions
9.3 PAN Key Producers Forecast
9.3.1 United States
9.3.2 Europe
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.4 Forecast by Type
9.4.1 Global PAN Production Forecast by Type
9.4.2 Global PAN Revenue Forecast by Type
…………..
List of Tables and Figures
Figure PAN Product Picture
Table PAN Key Market Segments in This Study
Table Key Manufacturers PAN Covered in This Study
Table Global PAN Market Size Growth Rate by Type 2019-2025 (MT) & (Million US$)
Figure Global PAN Production Market Share 2014-2025
Figure Acrylic Staple Fiber Product Picture
Table Major Manufacturers of Acrylic Staple Fiber
Figure Acrylic Tow Product Picture
Table Major Manufacturers of Acrylic Tow
