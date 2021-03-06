Point-of-care Diagnostics Market is Expanding at a CAGR of 6.9% Between 2016 and 2024

The global point of care diagnostics market is growing at a healthy CAGR. It is expected to receive a boost during the forecast period, taking the market evaluation US$11.7 bn by 2024 end.

The market witnesses increasing advancements and investments in products, driven by a robust competition. The key players in the point of care diagnostics market are Alere Inc, Becton Dickinson and Co., Abbott Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and Teleflex, Inc.

Leading players in the marketing are increasingly pursuing new and emerging markets to expand their operations. These new and unexplored regions include various countries in swiftly developing parts of Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Africa.

The market was evaluated at US$6.8 bn in 2016, which is expected to rise to US$11.7 bn by 2024 end.

The point of care diagnostics market serves patients with a number of other life threatening diseases. Among these infectious disease, Ebola, HIV, swine influenza have made headlines all around the world recently. Their growing threat and inadequate resources in developing countries is expected to expand the point of care diagnostics market during the forecast period.

Request A Sample Copy @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1128

North America held 40% of the global point of care diagnostics market in 2015. The region is expected to hold its leading market share during the forecast period, driven by increasing number of diagnostics as well as high income. The market is expected to receive a boost by factors such as growing cases of substance abuse, advancements in testing equipment, and minimally invasive nature of equipment.

Favorable Legislations Expected to Boost the Market Growth

Credible and value-driven legislation is expected to boost market growth of the point of care diagnostics market. Good administrative regulations such as Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) have earlier led to the increase in the sales of PoC equipment. The regulations are expected to lend credibility as well as assurance to consumers in the market.

Additionally, increased in funding by government agencies such as Department of Defense, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and NIH are also expected to drive the growth of the point of care diagnostics market during the forecast period. These organizations have also led funding for R&D in various institutes like Dartmouth College, California Institute of Technology, Seventh Sense Biosystems among others.

Request Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=1128

Home Testing Equipment for Glucose Emerges as Leading Trend

Home testing equipment for glucose measures the level of sugar in the blood circulation. The new equipment in the market is reliable as well as cost-effective. These gadgets are transforming the health industry with growing digital collaboration between patient and doctors as well as routine prescriptions.

The increasing popularity of this equipment is a major driver for many diagnostics firm, which have adopted the new standard. The shortened duration of care, its cost-effective nature, and consistent care support is making it a key trend emerging in the point of care diagnostics market.

This review is based on TMR’s report titled, “Point-of-care Diagnostics Market (Product – Lateral Flow Assay Test, Flow-through Test, Solid Phase Assay Test, and Agglutination Assay Test; Application – Infectious Disease Test, Cholesterol Monitoring, Substance Abuse Test, Fertility and Pregnancy Test, and Blood Glucose Test; End Users – Hospitals, Clinics, Homecare Settings, and Diagnostic Centers) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 – 2024.”

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com