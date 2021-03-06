Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Inspection Equipment in APAC Market to Grow at CAGR of 14.72% and Forecast to 2021

PCB inspection equipment uses cameras, X-rays, and ultrasonic or UV radiation to detect defects in PCBs. As electronic devices are being miniaturized, PCBs used in these devices also require miniaturized components and interconnections, which leads to the occurrence of many defects. PCB inspection equipment such as automatic optical inspection (AOI), automatic X-ray inspection (AXI), thermography modules, and SAM modules is used widely for detecting defects and ensuring the quality of PCBs.

The analysts forecast the printed circuit board (PCB) inspection equipment market in APAC to grow at a CAGR of 14.72% during the period 2017-2021.

• China

• Taiwan

• South Korea

• Others

• Gardien

• Manncorp

• Nordson

• OMRON

• Vision Engineering

• Bruker

• Glenbrook Technologies

• HB Technology

• KohYoung Technology

• Mirtec

• SAKI

• TRI

• Increasing use of X-ray systems for inspection due to advent of BGAs, chip-scale packages, and flip-chips

• Increasing complexity in fault detection due to mounting of miniaturized components

• Emergence of Industry 4.0

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

• Segmentation by product

• Comparison by product

• AOI equipment market in APAC – market size and forecast

• AXI equipment market in APAC – market size and forecast

• Others market for PCB inspection equipment in APAC – market size and forecast

• Market opportunity by product

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

• Segmentation by end-user

• Comparison by end-user

• PCB inspection equipment market in APAC by commercial electronics industry – market size and forecast

• PCB inspection equipment market in APAC by industrial electronics industry – market size and forecast

• PCB inspection equipment market in APAC by automotive industry – market size and forecast

• PCB inspection equipment market in APAC by other industries – market size and forecast

• Market opportunity by end-user

PART 08: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• PCB inspection equipment market in China – market size and forecast

• PCB inspection equipment market in Taiwan – market size and forecast

• PCB inspection equipment market in South Korea – market size and forecast

• PCB inspection equipment market in other countries of APAC – market size and forecast

• Market opportunity by region

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

• Emergence of Industry 4.0

• Advances in the manufacturing process of PCBs

• Transition from analog detectors to digital detectors in X-ray inspection equipment

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Competitive landscape

• Other prominent vendors

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendor overview

• Gardien

• Manncorp

• Nordson

• OMRON

• Vision Engineering

..…..Continued