Quarterly Beverage Tracker Fourth Quarter 2018: Argentina

GlobalData’s Argentina Quarterly Beverage Tracker Q4–18 covering soft drinks, dairy drinks, hot drinks and alcoholic drinks is an essential tool for keeping up-to-date with the latest industry performance and developments on a quarterly basis, covering:

— Top line consumption volumes for Q4–2018 vs Q4–2017, moving annual totals (MAT), full year 2018 provisional data and 2019 forecasts for all beverage categories.

— Carbonates consumption data for Q4–2018 vs Q4–2017, moving annual totals (MAT), full year 2018 provisional data and 2019 forecasts split by regular vs low calorie, and key flavor.

— An economic mood indicator with an at a glance assessment of industry confidence levels, private label performance vs brands and price trends.

— Insightful and valuable analysis of the drivers behind the latest quarterly trends and assumptions for full year 2018.

Reasons to buy:

– Gain an in-depth understanding of the most up-to-date trends in the Argentina beverage industry to support and enhance your strategic planning.

— Investigate the latest quarterly and emerging annual trends in Argentina to back your marketing initiatives.

— Analyze the latest beverage category 2019 forecast projections to make well-informed decisions on the outlook in the marketplace for your company.

— View a selection of the key quarterly new soft drinks product launches and identify competitor activity.

— Access a quarterly Special Focus on a current industry ‘hot topic’ offering qualitative insight from local consultants to determine opportunities for product innovation.

Key Points from TOC:

Data Revisions

1. Executive Summary

2. At A Glance

3. Market Environment

4. Category Summary, Outlook and New Products

Soft Drinks

Hot Drinks

Alcoholic Drinks

Dairy & Soy Drinks & Milk Alternatives

5. Quarterly Industry Updates

Soft Drinks

Hot Drinks

Alcoholic Drinks

Dairy & Soy Drinks & Milk Alternatives

6. Data Tables

7. Forecasting Methodology

