Remote Patient Monitoring Services Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025
This report focuses on the global Remote Patient Monitoring Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Remote Patient Monitoring Services development in United States, Europe and China.
Remote patient monitoring (RPM) is a technology to enable monitoring of patients outside of conventional clinical settings, which may increase access to care and decrease healthcare delivery costs.
Key features of RPM, like remote monitoring and trend analysis of physiological parameters, enable early detection of deterioration; thereby, reducing number of emergency department visits, hospitalizations and duration of hospital stays.
The key players covered in this study
Qualcomm Life
Tech Mahindra
Honeywell Life Care Solutions
Medtronic
A&D Medical
Boston Scientific
Nihon Kohden
Philips Healthcare
Spacelabs Healthcare
Abbott
Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3422632-global-remote-patient-monitoring-services-market-size-status
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Services to Patients
Services to Healthcare Providers
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospitals
Clinics
Home Care Settings
Long Term Care Centers
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Remote Patient Monitoring Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Remote Patient Monitoring Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3422632-global-remote-patient-monitoring-services-market-size-status
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Remote Patient Monitoring Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Services to Patients
1.4.3 Services to Healthcare Providers
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Remote Patient Monitoring Services Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Hospitals
1.5.3 Clinics
1.5.4 Home Care Settings
1.5.5 Long Term Care Centers
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Remote Patient Monitoring Services Market Size
2.2 Remote Patient Monitoring Services Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Remote Patient Monitoring Services Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Remote Patient Monitoring Services Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Remote Patient Monitoring Services Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Remote Patient Monitoring Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Remote Patient Monitoring Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Remote Patient Monitoring Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Remote Patient Monitoring Services Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Remote Patient Monitoring Services Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Remote Patient Monitoring Services Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
………
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Qualcomm Life
12.1.1 Qualcomm Life Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Remote Patient Monitoring Services Introduction
12.1.4 Qualcomm Life Revenue in Remote Patient Monitoring Services Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Qualcomm Life Recent Development
12.2 Tech Mahindra
12.2.1 Tech Mahindra Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Remote Patient Monitoring Services Introduction
12.2.4 Tech Mahindra Revenue in Remote Patient Monitoring Services Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Tech Mahindra Recent Development
12.3 Honeywell Life Care Solutions
12.3.1 Honeywell Life Care Solutions Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Remote Patient Monitoring Services Introduction
12.3.4 Honeywell Life Care Solutions Revenue in Remote Patient Monitoring Services Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Honeywell Life Care Solutions Recent Development
12.4 Medtronic
12.4.1 Medtronic Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Remote Patient Monitoring Services Introduction
12.4.4 Medtronic Revenue in Remote Patient Monitoring Services Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Medtronic Recent Development
12.5 A&D Medical
12.5.1 A&D Medical Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Remote Patient Monitoring Services Introduction
12.5.4 A&D Medical Revenue in Remote Patient Monitoring Services Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 A&D Medical Recent Development
12.6 Boston Scientific
12.6.1 Boston Scientific Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Remote Patient Monitoring Services Introduction
12.6.4 Boston Scientific Revenue in Remote Patient Monitoring Services Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Boston Scientific Recent Development
12.7 Nihon Kohden
12.7.1 Nihon Kohden Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Remote Patient Monitoring Services Introduction
12.7.4 Nihon Kohden Revenue in Remote Patient Monitoring Services Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Nihon Kohden Recent Development
12.8 Philips Healthcare
12.8.1 Philips Healthcare Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Remote Patient Monitoring Services Introduction
12.8.4 Philips Healthcare Revenue in Remote Patient Monitoring Services Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Philips Healthcare Recent Development
Continued…..
Contact Info:
Name: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Organization: WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
Address: Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India
Phone: +1-646-845-9349
Website: http://www.wiseguyreports.com