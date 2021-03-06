Retail: Top 5 trends for 2019 and beyond

Retail will experience significant change over the coming years. Some brands holding a large number of physical stores have struggled against the rise of pure online enterprises. Success for some has been found through creating highly adaptable business models.

Get Sample Copy Of This Report at http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2290879

A key area for major retailers is next-day delivery services, and these are likely to reform in response to rising discontent concerning employment regulations. Elsewhere technological advances are predicted to not only change how consumers shop but how the underlying business structure functions too. Retail companies are entering another period of fundamental change in how the sector is organized – adapting to new challenges is critical.

Key Highlights

– Next day delivery has proven essential to online retailer expansion, but depending upon the results of court cases regarding employment rights around the world the future of fast delivery services could be cast into doubt.

– Integrating technology into the customer shopping experience at physical stores is taking on greater relevance as prominent retailers seek to head-off the challenge presented by pure online offerings.

– Seniors are a powerful consumer group due to high spending power, and over the coming years retailers will continue the trend of targeting these consumers.

Scope

– Examines the growth of purely online retailers

– Analyzes the threat of gig economy regulation

– Explores the introduction of new technology into stores

– Looks at the rise of the ‘grey dollar’

– Assesses the growth of the Internet of Things

Reasons to buy

– What role will the Internet of Things play?

– Will the rise of the ‘grey dollar’ continue?

– What is the future of next day delivery?

– Will online retailers continue rapid growth?

– How will stores change due to improved technology?

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2290879

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.