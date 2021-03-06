RF-over-Fiber (RFoF) Solutions Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2025

This report focuses on the global RF-over-Fiber (RFoF) Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the RF-over-Fiber (RFoF) Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.

RF over Fiber (RFoF) solutions convert analog RF signals into optical signals which are then transmitted over optical fibers and converted back to RF signals at various bands.

RFoF solutions are mainly used to connect remote antennas to central in-door locations over optical fiber in Communications, Satcom, Cellular, Defense, DAS, A/V and GPS applications.

The key players covered in this study

Optical Zonu

Dev Systemtechnik

Huber + Suhner

Emcore

Foxcom

Finisar

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Standalone Modules

Subsystems

Chassis

Modules

Splitters and Combiners

Optical Switches

Optical DE Multiplexer

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

LTE

WiMax

DAS

GPS

Entertainment

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global RF-over-Fiber (RFoF) Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the RF-over-Fiber (RFoF) Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global RF-over-Fiber (RFoF) Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Standalone Modules

1.4.3 Subsystems

1.4.4 Chassis

1.4.5 Modules

1.4.6 Splitters and Combiners

1.4.7 Optical Switches

1.4.8 Optical DE Multiplexer

1.4.9 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global RF-over-Fiber (RFoF) Solutions Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 LTE

1.5.3 WiMax

1.5.4 DAS

1.5.5 GPS

1.5.6 Entertainment

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 RF-over-Fiber (RFoF) Solutions Market Size

2.2 RF-over-Fiber (RFoF) Solutions Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 RF-over-Fiber (RFoF) Solutions Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 RF-over-Fiber (RFoF) Solutions Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 RF-over-Fiber (RFoF) Solutions Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global RF-over-Fiber (RFoF) Solutions Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global RF-over-Fiber (RFoF) Solutions Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global RF-over-Fiber (RFoF) Solutions Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 RF-over-Fiber (RFoF) Solutions Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players RF-over-Fiber (RFoF) Solutions Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into RF-over-Fiber (RFoF) Solutions Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

………

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Optical Zonu

12.1.1 Optical Zonu Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 RF-over-Fiber (RFoF) Solutions Introduction

12.1.4 Optical Zonu Revenue in RF-over-Fiber (RFoF) Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Optical Zonu Recent Development

12.2 Dev Systemtechnik

12.2.1 Dev Systemtechnik Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 RF-over-Fiber (RFoF) Solutions Introduction

12.2.4 Dev Systemtechnik Revenue in RF-over-Fiber (RFoF) Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Dev Systemtechnik Recent Development

12.3 Huber + Suhner

12.3.1 Huber + Suhner Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 RF-over-Fiber (RFoF) Solutions Introduction

12.3.4 Huber + Suhner Revenue in RF-over-Fiber (RFoF) Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Huber + Suhner Recent Development

12.4 Emcore

12.4.1 Emcore Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 RF-over-Fiber (RFoF) Solutions Introduction

12.4.4 Emcore Revenue in RF-over-Fiber (RFoF) Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Emcore Recent Development

12.5 Foxcom

12.5.1 Foxcom Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 RF-over-Fiber (RFoF) Solutions Introduction

12.5.4 Foxcom Revenue in RF-over-Fiber (RFoF) Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Foxcom Recent Development

12.6 Finisar

12.6.1 Finisar Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 RF-over-Fiber (RFoF) Solutions Introduction

12.6.4 Finisar Revenue in RF-over-Fiber (RFoF) Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Finisar Recent Development

Continued…..

