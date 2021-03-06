Robotics Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2025

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Robotics Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

— Introduction

Global Robotics Market

The Global Robotics Market is expected to register a CAGR of 14% over the forecast period of 2018-2024. The demand for robotics is anticipated to grow exponentially during the forecast period driven by advantages such as cost reduction, improved quality, increased production, and improved workplace health and safety. The adoption of robots across a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, defense and security, automotive, electronics, and food and beverage has accelerated the growth of the market. Robots deliver better quality products and services more efficiently, with less wastage and without causing physical damage to humans due to their autonomous nature. They help to reduce operating costs, while increasing production output. The increasing use of robotics will boost the growth of the market in the coming future.

Industrial Robotics Market Overview

The global industrial robotics market was valued at just over US$ 16 Billion in 2017, and is likely to grow at a double digit CAGR between 2018 and 2024. The demand for industrial robotics is anticipated to grow exponentially during the forecasting period driven by advantages such as cost reduction, improved quality, increased production, and improved workplace health and safety. The adoption of automation to ensure quality production and meet market demand, and the growing demand from small- and medium-scale enterprises in developing countries is fueling the growth of industrial robotics market globally.

@Get Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3525269-global-robotics-market-and-volume-industrial-and-service

Industrial Robotics Market Segment Analysis

The automotive industry accounted for highest share of the industrial robotics market in 2017, followed by electrical and electronics segment.

The market for industrial robotics in the electrical and electronics industry is expected to grow at double digit CAGR between 2018 and 2024.

The metal industry is the third largest market for industrial robotics.

Chemical, rubber and plastics industry is the fourth largest market for industrial robotics market, while food industry accounted for least share of the global industrial robotics market.

Industrial Robotics Market Regional Analysis

In terms of region, the five major markets including China, South Korea, Japan, United States, and Germany accounts for around 73% of the total robotics sales volume in 2017.

Asia/Australia is the world’s largest market for industrial robots, driven by growing demand for industrial robots from small- and medium-scale enterprises in China, Japan, South Korea, and India.

Europe is the second leading region for industrial robotics market, followed by the Americas at the third spot.

Service Robotics Market Overview

The global service robotics market was valued at over US$ 9 Billion in 2017. Service robots have witnessed widespread acceptance among various professional and personal applications owing to benefits such as enhanced usability, delivery of accurate and high-quality services, reliability, and reduced operational costs and human errors. Professional service robots are employed in various industries including medical, defense, rescue and security, agriculture, logistics, construction, and professional cleaning among others, whereas personal service robots are used for domestic and entertainment and leisure purpose.

The global service robotics market is expected to almost triple by 2024 from the 2017 level, driven by an upsurge in its adoption owing to high labor cost, lack of skilled workforce, increasing research and development investments, growing awareness regarding the benefits of service robots, and increased demand for automation among professional and personal sectors. However, high initial investment and concern for human safety restricts the growth of the market.

Service Robotics Market Segment Analysi

The global professional service robotics market was valued at close to US$ 7 Billion in 2017.

In 2017, logistic application was the major industry vertical, in terms of market share, followed by medical applications.

Agriculture/field robots controlled over 14% share of the professional service market in 2017.

In volume terms, the logistic robots accounted for maximum share of the overall professional service robotics volume in 2017.

The medical robots accounted for single digit share of the professional service robotics volume in 2015, due to expensive nature of these devices.

Household robots accounted for maximum share of the personal and domestic service robotics market in 2017.

This is the 3rd edition report on Robotics Market by iGATE RESEARCH. The report titled “Global Robotics Market and Volume (Industrial and Service Robotics), Key Players Analysis – Forecast to 2024” provides a comprehensive assessment of the fast-evolving, high-growth Global Robotics Industry.

Global Robotics Market and Volume Forecast – By Type

Industrial Robotics

Service Robotics

Global Industrial Robotics Market and Volume Forecast – By Segment

Automotive Industry

Electrical/Electronics Industry

Metal Industry

Chemical, Rubber and Plastics Industry

Food Industry

Others Industry

Unspecified Industry

Industrial Robotics Volume and Forecast – Region and Country Wise Distribution

Americas

United States

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of South America

Asia/Australia

China

India

Japan

Republic of Korea

Taiwan

Thailand

Vietnam

Other Asia/Australia

Europe

Central/Eastern Europe

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

United Kingdom

Other Europe

Africa

Rest of the World (ROW)

Global Service Robotics Market and Volume Forecast – By Type

Professional Service Robotics

Personal and Domestic Service Robotics

Global Professional Service Robotics Market and Volume Forecast – By Segment

Defence

Agriculture/Field

Logistic

Medical

Exoskeletons

Public Relations Robots

Construction

Mobile Platforms

Inspection

Underwater

Rescue and Security

Cleaning

Others

Global Personal and Domestic Service Robotics Market and Volume Forecast – By Segment

Household Robotics

Entertainment and Leisure Robotics

Global Robotics Market – Key Players Sales and SWOT Analysis

KUKA AG

Adept Technology (Acquired by OMRON)

iRobot Corporation

Intuitive Surgical

Nachi-Fujikoshi

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Data Sources

iGATE RESEARCH employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports. This report is built by using data and information sourced from Proprietary Information Database, Primary and Secondary Research Methodologies, and In house analysis by iGATE Research dedicated team of qualified professionals with deep industry experience and expertise.

@Get Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3525269-global-robotics-market-and-volume-industrial-and-service

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Global Robotics Market and Forecast (2009 – 2024)

Global Robotics Volume and Forecast (2009 – 2024)

………….

Global Robotics Market – Challenges

13.1 Human-Robot Interaction Challenges

13.2 The High Cost of Robots Restricts Market Growth

Contact Info:

Name: Norah Trent

Organization: WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD

Website: http://www.wiseguyreports.com

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/robotics-market-2019-global-industry-key-players-size-trends-opportunities-growth-analysis-and-forecast-to-2025/497686

Source: MarketersMedia

Release ID: 497686