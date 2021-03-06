SAME DAY PARCEL DELIVERY SERVICE MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025
This report focuses on the global Same Day Parcel Delivery Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Same Day Parcel Delivery Service development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
A-1 Express
DHL
FedEx
TForce Final Mile
UPS
USA Couriers
American Expediting
Aramex
Deliv
Express Courier
LaserShip
Parcelforce Worldwide
NAPAREX
Power Link Delivery
Prestige Delivery
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Type I
Type II
Market segment by Application, split into
B2B
B2C
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Same Day Parcel Delivery Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Type I
1.4.3 Type II
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Same Day Parcel Delivery Service Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 B2B
1.5.3 B2C
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Same Day Parcel Delivery Service Market Size
2.2 Same Day Parcel Delivery Service Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Same Day Parcel Delivery Service Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Same Day Parcel Delivery Service Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Same Day Parcel Delivery Service Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Same Day Parcel Delivery Service Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Same Day Parcel Delivery Service Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Same Day Parcel Delivery Service Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Same Day Parcel Delivery Service Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Same Day Parcel Delivery Service Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Same Day Parcel Delivery Service Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
…….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 A-1 Express
12.1.1 A-1 Express Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Same Day Parcel Delivery Service Introduction
12.1.4 A-1 Express Revenue in Same Day Parcel Delivery Service Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 A-1 Express Recent Development
12.2 DHL
12.2.1 DHL Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Same Day Parcel Delivery Service Introduction
12.2.4 DHL Revenue in Same Day Parcel Delivery Service Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 DHL Recent Development
12.3 FedEx
12.3.1 FedEx Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Same Day Parcel Delivery Service Introduction
12.3.4 FedEx Revenue in Same Day Parcel Delivery Service Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 FedEx Recent Development
12.4 TForce Final Mile
12.4.1 TForce Final Mile Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Same Day Parcel Delivery Service Introduction
12.4.4 TForce Final Mile Revenue in Same Day Parcel Delivery Service Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 TForce Final Mile Recent Development
12.5 UPS
12.5.1 UPS Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Same Day Parcel Delivery Service Introduction
12.5.4 UPS Revenue in Same Day Parcel Delivery Service Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 UPS Recent Development
12.6 USA Couriers
12.6.1 USA Couriers Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Same Day Parcel Delivery Service Introduction
12.6.4 USA Couriers Revenue in Same Day Parcel Delivery Service Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 USA Couriers Recent Development
12.7 American Expediting
12.7.1 American Expediting Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Same Day Parcel Delivery Service Introduction
12.7.4 American Expediting Revenue in Same Day Parcel Delivery Service Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 American Expediting Recent Development
12.8 Aramex
12.8.1 Aramex Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Same Day Parcel Delivery Service Introduction
12.8.4 Aramex Revenue in Same Day Parcel Delivery Service Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Aramex Recent Development
Continued…..
