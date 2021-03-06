Silicone Rubber Sheet Market 2019 Overview by Product, Raw Material, Application, Competitive Landscape, Growth and Regional Analysis by 2025

The global silicone rubber sheet market is expected to project significant growth in the coming years. In the historic year 2017, the global silicone rubber sheet market size was accounted at USD 3.38 Billion and is anticipated to increase reach up to USD 5.60 Billion in terms of revenue with an optimistic CAGR 6.8% over the forecast period. Consumption of the product because of high-performance aspects has comparatively increased in the current years in comparison to other synthetic rubbers. End-user industries like pharmaceutical, medical, automotive & transportation, food & beverage have substantially expanded the global silicone rubber sheet market size during the forecast period.

Medical, pharmaceutical and food & beverage sector are projected to provide encouraging opportunities in the silicone rubber sheet market in the coming future. Key product features like temperature resilience, good insulation and chemical inertness are increasing the demand for usage of silicone rubber sheet in food & beverage sector. Players working in the silicone rubber industry are providing silicone sheets approved by FDA to maintain high levels of safety and health. For example, silicon engineering a provider of silicon rubber sheet proposes products approved by FDA by the kSil brand name.

Silicone rubber sheet market have several applications in the medical and pharmaceutical sector. The product is mostly used in the production of molded gaskets and components of medical device. The properties that are making the silicon rubber sheet a perfect material for production of medical products are superior biocompatibility, temperature resistance, chemical resistance, processing flexibility and the good mechanical features. Characteristics like resistance to bacteria and easy sterilization are increasing its demand for consumption, therefore fueling the growth of silicon rubber sheet market.

Increase in demand from customers for improved performance of vehicles, heat solutions and energy efficiency gave rise to acceptance of silicone-based polymers in the past years. Rise in the concerns related to the quality and performance of the rubber materials have propelled the need for effective silicone rubbers, specifically in manufacturing of new vehicles. Use of silicone rubber sheets for manufacturing of the external gaskets for transmissions and automotive engines is projected to fuel the silicone rubber sheet market size over the forecast period.

Global silicone rubber sheet market trends like growing awareness related to the sensible characteristics of silicone like ozone and UV light resistance, consistent performance and chemical stability are motivating the growth of silicone rubber sheet market.

Global silicone rubber sheet market is segmented into formulation overview, product type overview and region. On the basis of formulation overview, silicone rubber sheet market is divided into solid/ non-transparent sheet and translucent & transparent sheet. On considering the product type overview, market is divided into flame retardant sheet, conductive sheet, insulation sheet and more.

Geographically, regions involved in the silicone rubber sheet analysis with regards to the market are Europe, North America, South America, Central America, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America holds the largest global silicone rubber sheet market share with increasing pharmaceutical, medical and food industries. Europe is the region that is having the enormous potential for growth of silicone rubber sheet in healthcare sector.

Key segments of the global silicone rubber sheet market study

Product Type Overview, 2013-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

Insulation sheet

Conductive sheet

Flame retardant sheet

Others

Formulation Overview, 2013-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

Transparent & translucent sheet

Solid / Non-transparent sheet

Regional Overview, 2013-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

North America

U.S.

Rest of North America

Europe

Western Europe

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Some Points from Table of Content:

Chapter 1 Research Methodology

1.1 Research approach

1.2 Scope, definition, and assumptions

1.3 Data sources

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Outlook

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Key trends

3.2.1 Market drivers

3.2.1.1 Demand for high temperature silicone elastomers to propel market growth

3.2.1.2 Innovation in the downstream value-added products and process of silicone rubber

3.2.2 Market restraints

3.2.2.1 Critical issues affecting silicone sheeting

Chapter 4 Formulation Overview

4.1 Market share by formulation, 2017 & 2025 (%)

4.2 Transparent & translucent

4.3 Solid (Non-transparent)

Chapter 5 Product Type Overview

5.1 Market share, by product type, 2017 & 2025 (%)

5.2 Insulation silicone rubber sheet

5.3 Conductive silicone rubber sheet

