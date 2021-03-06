Smart Airport Construction Market 2019-2025, by AECOM, Bechtel, CH2M, Fluor, TAV Construction, Amadeus IT Group, Balfour Beatty, Cisco, Crossland Construction, Gilbane, GMR Group, GVK Industries
Smart airports make systems and processes digitally aware, interconnected, infused with intelligence, and easily accessible by users. The prime idea behind the development of smart airports is to create an integrated system and a unified and ready-to-use digital platform for airports to become intelligent and informed.
In terms of geographic regions, EMEA will be the major revenue contributor to the smart airport construction market by 2023. In the recent years, the European Union witnessed an increase in the number of air passengers. The air passenger volume is likely to expand further in the coming years. This increase in air passenger volume in Europe region is one of the key drivers for the demand for smart airport construction. Additionally, European countries are popular tourist destinations and are widely preferred by other tourist regions in the world. Similarly, the Middle East is expanding at a robust pace catered by strong developments of the tourism sector and as a result, the demand for smart airports will increase in this region during the forecast period.
In 2018, the global Smart Airport Construction market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Smart Airport Construction status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Smart Airport Construction development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
AECOM
Bechtel
CH2M
Fluor
TAV Construction
Amadeus IT Group
Balfour Beatty
Cisco
Crossland Construction
Gilbane
GMR Group
GVK Industries
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Security Systems
Communication Systems
Passenger, Cargo & Baggage Handling Control
Air/Ground Traffic Control
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Defense & Military
Commercial and Civil
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
