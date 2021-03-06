Smart Airport Construction Market 2019-2025, by AECOM, Bechtel, CH2M, Fluor, TAV Construction, Amadeus IT Group, Balfour Beatty, Cisco, Crossland Construction, Gilbane, GMR Group, GVK Industries

Smart airports make systems and processes digitally aware, interconnected, infused with intelligence, and easily accessible by users. The prime idea behind the development of smart airports is to create an integrated system and a unified and ready-to-use digital platform for airports to become intelligent and informed.

In terms of geographic regions, EMEA will be the major revenue contributor to the smart airport construction market by 2023. In the recent years, the European Union witnessed an increase in the number of air passengers. The air passenger volume is likely to expand further in the coming years. This increase in air passenger volume in Europe region is one of the key drivers for the demand for smart airport construction. Additionally, European countries are popular tourist destinations and are widely preferred by other tourist regions in the world. Similarly, the Middle East is expanding at a robust pace catered by strong developments of the tourism sector and as a result, the demand for smart airports will increase in this region during the forecast period.

In 2018, the global Smart Airport Construction market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Smart Airport Construction status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Smart Airport Construction development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

AECOM

Bechtel

CH2M

Fluor

TAV Construction

Amadeus IT Group

Balfour Beatty

Cisco

Crossland Construction

Gilbane

GMR Group

GVK Industries

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Security Systems

Communication Systems

Passenger, Cargo & Baggage Handling Control

Air/Ground Traffic Control

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Defense & Military

Commercial and Civil

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

