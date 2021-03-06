Split Air Conditioning Systems Market – Rise in Residential Construction Across the Asia Pacific Region is Increasing

Energy efficiency of split air conditioners is rising in recent years due to improvement in air-conditioning technology. In general, the efficiency of an air conditioning system is measured in seasonal energy efficiency ratio (SEER). Since 1990, SEER of residential and commercial air conditioners increased 50% and 57% respectively to reach 4.2 and 4.2 respectively in 2016.

Split air conditioners are more energy efficient than window air conditioners. Typical SEERs of air conditioners including split air conditioners is highest in Europe, followed by Japan, South Korea, China, the U.S., Singapore, Canada, Australia, Thailand, India, Saudi Arabia, etc. Generally in developed regions such as Europe, energy efficient split air conditioners are in high demand due to stringent environmental regulations. However, even emerging economies such as Asia Pacific is seeing an increasing demand for energy efficient split air conditioners.

The major construction markets in the world are China, the U.S, and India. Rise in residential construction in these countries is expected to increase demand for split air conditioners in the global market.

In March 2014, China published the “National Urbanization Plan 2014 – 2020.” Through this plan, China plans to move 100 million people from rural to urban cities and increase the number to 250 million by 2026. Residential construction played a significant part in meeting China’s GDP targets in 2016. Since 2015, residential construction prices have increased by 25.0% in Beijing, Shanghai, and Shenzhen.

The U.S. is seeing a rise in multi-family housing projects. In October 2018, according to the U.S. Commerce Department, the number of multi-family housing projects increased 10.3% to 363,000 units. Overall, the U.S is witnessing an increase in residential construction. In India, residential construction is a major part of the overall construction sector. Thus, rise in residential construction is increasing the demand for split air conditioners in China, the U.S. and India, which is driving the global market.

The global split air conditioning systems market is segmented as below:

Global Split Air Conditioning Systems Market, by Equipment Type

Mini-split

Multi-split

VRF

Floor Ceiling

Global Split Air Conditioning Systems Market, by Application

Residential

Commercial

Global Split Air Conditioning Systems Market, by Distribution Channel

Online

Offline Conventional Stores DIY Stores Specialty Stores Supermarkets Company-owned Stores Dealers Installers



Global Split Air Conditioning Systems Market, by Geography