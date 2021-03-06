“Super League In-Depth Analysis: Morgan Stanley Wealth Management”, report is a comprehensive analysis of Morgan Stanley’s wealth management operations. It offers insight into the company’s strategy and financial performance, including key data on assets under management (AUM). Customer targeting and service proposition are also covered, along with product innovation and marketing activities.

Key Leading Companies Mentioned:

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Smith Barney

LifeYield

Zelle

Graystone Consulting

Morgan Stanley is a global financial institution, offering products and services to individuals, corporations, governments, and financial institutions. Headquartered in New York, it provides wealth management services through the Morgan Stanley Wealth Management (MSWM) division, which is focused mainly in the US.

It provides the following –

– Insight into MSWM’s growth strategy.

– Overview of the firm’s organizational structure.

– Clear presentation of the company’s geographical coverage and expansion strategy.

– Analysis of the firm’s financial performance, including comparison with other global wealth managers.

– Examination of key target client groups.

– Analysis of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management’s product and service proposition and how it is unique compared to its competitors.

– Review of MSWM’s marketing and social media activities.

Scope

– Morgan Stanley has consistently grown its wealth management business in recent years. Its revenues and pre-tax profit recorded compound annual growth rates of 10.2% and 15.7% respectively during 2008-17.

– MSWM serves a wide range of clients, including individual investors, foundations, family offices, institutions, and government entities.

– MSWM primarily focuses on the US market. Its US offices also serve overseas customers.

– In 2017, Morgan Stanley completed Project Streamline, which helped the group control costs and achieve its profitability target.

– MSWM is partnering with technology firms to enhance its product portfolio. It is also expanding its digital focus to advisor training.

Reasons to buy

– Examine the financial performance, key ratios, and AUM growth for Morgan Stanley and its wealth management operations, and benchmark this competitor against other global wealth managers.

– Understand Morgan Stanley’s current strategic objectives and their impact on financial performance.

– Discover MSWM’s key products and its client targeting strategies, and examine whether these have been successful.

– Learn more about MSWM’s marketing strategy, social media presence, and digital innovations.

