Thin Film Solar PV Module Market 2019: Latest Trends, Global Demand, Industry Growth, In-depth Analysis and Opportunities till 2024

Solar photovoltaics (PV) is the conversion of solar energy – light and heat from the sun – into electrical energy, which is consequently supplied either to the electric grid or to the consumer directly.

China, Japan, and the US led the global solar PV module market during the year 2016.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Thin Film Solar PV Module will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Thin Film Solar PV Module market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Silicon crystal type module

Film module

Segmentation by application:

Household

Commercial

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

3Sun Srl

Conergy

Kaneka

Mitsubishi

S-Energy

SunPower

Astronergy

BYD

GCL System Integration Technology

GCL-Poly Energy Holdings

Some Points From Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Thin Film Solar PV Module by Players

4 Thin Film Solar PV Module by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

Continued…

