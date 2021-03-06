US Thermoformed Plastic Packaging Market Demand Analysis, Key Insights, Application, Drivers, Restraints, Trends and 2025 Forecast

Increasing demand in pharmaceutical and healthcare packaging sector is anticipated to a key factor for US thermoformed plastic packaging market. The US thermoformed plastic packaging market size was valued at USD 25.74 Billion in 2017 and is foretell to attain a value of USD 35.15 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 30.0%. For this study, the base year is 2017 and the market size is forecasted from 2018 to 2025.

Growing application of thermoform packaging in food & beverages and pharmaceutical packaging industry propel the US thermoformed plastic packaging market growth. Thermoform packages are light, moisture-free, odor-free, and flexible, and therefore it is preferred over wood and glass. The thermoform packaging are easy to dispose and cost effective, thus reduces the packaging waste. In addition to that growing consumer preference towards packaged and fresh food, and increasing urbanization in developing countries is anticipated to enlarge US thermoformed plastic packaging market size.

However, factors that may restrain the US thermoformed plastic packaging industry growth includes fluctuation in raw material cost, recycling of plastic and growing concern regarding disposal. Moreover, the thermoform packaging is not appropriate or not efficient enough for heavy packaging.

Segmentation of te US thermoformed plastic packaging industry is based on type, end-user industry, material, heat seal coating, and geography. In terms of material type, the categories include paper & paperboard, plastics and aluminum. Plastic segment gets further segmented into polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polystyrene (PS), acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) and others.

In terms of type, the market has several categories which includes clamshell packaging, skin packaging, blister packaging, and others. On the basis of heat seal coating, the market is divided into water-based, hot melt-based and solvent-based heat seal coatings. The end-user segments pertaining to the market is inclusive of pharmaceuticals, consumer goods and food & beverages and electronics among others. The fastest growing segment among the aforementioned segmentation is Pharmaceutical owing to higher need of cleanliness and compartmentalization as required by pharmaceutical products.

On a geographical front, North America ranks highest in global market and holds half of global thermoformed plastic packaging market share. Owing to growing packaging industry and rapid industrialization is anticipated to expand US thermoformed plastic packaging market size over the next couple of years. Growing suppliers and manufacturers of thermoformed plastic products will fuel the industry growth. The U.S. considered as the most significant market for producing thermoformed packaging, followed by Canada.

The US thermoformed plastic packaging market is fragmented in nature due to the presence of plenty number of manufacturers operating in this space. Some of the leading manufacturers include Pactiv, Fabri-Kal, Anchor Packaging Inc., Sonoco Products Company, D&W Fine Pack, Placon, Genpak, LLC and Dart Container Corporation. To retain a decent position in competitive landscape, companies like Sirap-Gema (Italy) has acquired 2 subsidiaries of renowned company named -Reynolds Group Holdings.

Key segments of the US thermoformed plastic packaging market

Material Type Overview, 2015-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene (PE)

Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS)

Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET)

Polystyrene (PS)

Others

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

Food & beverage

Healthcare

Consumer electronics

Living goods

Others

