VIDEO ANALYTICS MARKET GLOBAL MARKET – SIZE, SEGMENTATION, APPLICATION, TECHNOLOGY AND FORECAST 2018 TO 2025
This report focuses on the global Video Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Video Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Intelligent Video
IBM
IntelliVision
Robert Bosch GmbH
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Honeywell International, Inc.
Axis Communications AB
Agent Video Intelligence
Objectvideo, Inc.
Avigilon
Qognify
PureTech Systems
VCA Technology
DVTEL
Sony
Panasonic
PELCO
Infinova
Siemens
Nice Systems
Verint Systems
VideoIQ
Nuuo
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Software
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Border Security
Hospitality and Entertainment
City Surveillance
Transportation
Critical Infrastructure Protection
BFSI & Retail
Education
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Video Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Video Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
