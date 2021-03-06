Video Analytics Market Global Market – Size, Segmentation, Application, Technology and Forecast 2018 to 2025

This report focuses on the global Video Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Video Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Intelligent Video

IBM

IntelliVision

Robert Bosch GmbH

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Axis Communications AB

Agent Video Intelligence

Objectvideo, Inc.

Avigilon

Qognify

PureTech Systems

VCA Technology

DVTEL

Sony

Panasonic

PELCO

Infinova

Siemens

Nice Systems

Verint Systems

VideoIQ

Nuuo

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Border Security

Hospitality and Entertainment

City Surveillance

Transportation

Critical Infrastructure Protection

BFSI & Retail

Education

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Video Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Video Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

