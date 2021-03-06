Voice Prosthesis Devices Market Professional Inputs on Technological Advancements, Techniques, Types and Trend 2019 to 2023

Global voice prosthesis devices market is expected to grow at an approximate CAGR of 5.6% during forecast period, 2018–2023.

Market Insights

Rising cases of laryngeal cancer is boosting the voice prosthesis devices market. According to the National Cancer Institute, around 13,150 new cases of laryngeal cancer were registered in 2018, which is around 0.8% of all new cancer cases.

Various other factors such as increasing cases of throat cancer, technological advancements, favourable reimbursement, presence of a large target patient population and rising patient awareness regarding the benefits of voice prosthesis devices are also expected to propel the growth of the market.

Voice Prosthesis Devices Market Research Report: By Product Type (Indwelling, and Non-Dwelling Voice Prosthesis Devices), Valve Type (Blom-Singer, Provox, and Groningen Valve), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, and Others) – Global Forecast Till 2023

Market Segmentation and Key Market Players

Global Voice Prosthesis Devices Market, by Product Type

Indwelling Voice Prosthesis Devices

Non-Dwelling Voice Prosthesis Devices

Global Voice Prosthesis Devices Market, by Valve Type

Blom-Singer valve

Provox valve

Groningen valve

Global Voice Prosthesis Devices Market, by End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Research & Academic Institutes

Others

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global voice prosthesis devices market are Atos Medical, Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Sonova, Andreas Fahl Medizintechnik – Vertrieb GmbH, InHealth Technologies, HEIMOMED Heinze, Smiths Medical, SERVONA GmbH, and others.

Regional Analysis

The Americas dominated the global market for voice prosthesis devices owing to presence of major market players and increased prevalence of voice disorders within the region. According to the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association, voice disorders have been estimated to be present in between 3% to 9% of the US population. It is also reported that the prevalence is higher in adult females than in adult males i.e. 1.5:1.0.

Europe is expected to hold the second largest position in the global voice prosthesis devices market. The market growth in this region is attributed to the improvement in healthcare related research & development activities.

Asia Pacific was projected to be the fastest growing region in 2017. Factors such as, growing cases of throat cancer, increasing healthcare expenditure, and increasing participation of healthcare organizations drives the regional markets of the Asia Pacific region.

On the other hand, the Middle East and Africa held least share in the global voice prosthesis devices market due to the low per capita income, especially within the African region.

