Water Quality Sensor Market: Expanding Application Areas to Drive the Global Market Growth

Water quality sensors are the devices that are used to measure the level of water pollution. Water quality sensor is a wireless technology which is used to detect leakage of chemicals in rivers, pollution level of seawater, and measures the quality of remote swimming pools. The device coverts the polluted water into fresh water by improving the levels of efficiency, better management, accuracy and less operation cost. Hence, low price is charged for the availability of fresh water.

Increasing monitoring activities as well as usage of nanotechnologies improve the quality of water in these present days. Increase in the availability of nutrients such as phosphorous and nitrogen results in increase in monitoring activities to control the availability of phosphorous and nitrogen in air and water. This in turn, increases the demand for water quality sensor equipments. Nanotechnologies offer better sensitivity than traditional platforms by detecting multiple variables within a short period of time. Greater manufacturing of water quality sensors in aqua industry is one of the primary factors behind the growth of this market Due to rapid urbanization, increasing population, and ground water pollution, concerns for maintaining clean water are increasing at a higher rate. For this reason, demand for water quality sensors are also rising as these sensors are required to provide clean drinking water.

On the other hand, presence of economic factors is a key restraint behind the growth of water quality sensors market. Due to high production cost of water quality sensors, consumption of water quality sensors reduces. This factor is restraining the growth of water quality sensors market.

The global market of water quality sensors are segmented on the basis of types,, applications, and geography.

By types, water quality sensors are segmented into Handheld Meters, MultiparameterSondes, Conductivity Meters, Temperature and Depth Loggers (CTD), Automatic Water Samplers, Single Parameter Sensors, Online/Process Monitors, Colorimeters and Others.

By application, water quality sensors are segmented into household sectors, agricultural sectors, aqua culture, and others. In aqua culture, water quality sensors are used to detect the various types of chemicals in rivers, level of pollution in sea water. For household sectors water quality sensors monitor the drinking water and water quality sensors also maintain the quality of hydroponics in agricultural sector. In the Hydrophonics agricultural system, plants are grown with minerals dissolved in water. Hence, farmers need to maintain the fresh quality of water by using water quality sensors. These sensors are also used to prevent water from deposition of limescale and corrosion that are necessary to maintain a healthy aquatic life such as fish, snails, crayfish, prawns or shrimps, and aquatic plants. These sensors consider some parameters such as pH, ammonia, dissolved oxygen, nitrite, nitrate, and water temperature that are necessary for the aquatic lives to gain the maximum growth. Excess of phosphorous and nitrogen lowers the availability of oxygen and thus, make hard for the aquatic life to survive. For this reason, aqua businesses increase the production of water quality sensors to detect the water pollutant. Water quality sensors are also used to measure the quality of drinking water, ground water, laboratory, storm water, swimming pools, agriculture monitoring, as well as treatment of waste water.

By geography, water quality sensor market is sub divided into North-America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. Among all the regions,North America held the largest market share in the water quality sensors market. In North America, Canada and U.S held the largest revenue share in water quality sensors market.

Some of the key players operating in the water quality sensors market include Oakton (Australia) Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.A), YSI (U.S), Atlas Scientific (U.S), Hach Instruments (Colorado), Hannah Intruments (U.K), HORBIA (Japan) and Libelium (Spain)among others.