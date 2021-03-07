2019-2024 Global and Regional Geomechanics Software and Services Industry Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report

Geomechanics Software and Services market size will grow from XX Million USD in 2018 to XX Million USD by 2024, at an estimated CAGR of XX%. The base year considered for the study is 2017, and the market size is projected from 2019 to 2024.

The state of equilibrium of rock and soil is disturbed by activities such as drilling.To study the consequences of industrial activities on soil and rock formations, seismicity, soil load bearing, geomechanics software and services are helping industries identify risks and mitigate issues. Geomechanics software and services gives insights into geomechanical risks to optimize the performance of wells and reservoirs in petroleum engineering. Geomechanics finds application in mining, civil construction, and waste disposal industries in addition to oil and gas industry. The data generated from geomechanics solutions is analyzed to measure changes in environmental parameters such as stress, temperature, pressure, etc. With technological advancements such as Internet of Things (IoT), opportunities for geomechanical data generation have increased over the years and thus the adoption of geomechanics software is expected to increase further.

By Market Players:

Schlumberger Limited., Ikon Science Limited., Baker Hughes (a GE Company), Itasca Consulting Group, Inc., Rockfield Global Technologies, Geosteering Technologies., Landmark Solutions – Halliburton, CGG, HXR Drilling Services,

By Component

Software, Services,

By Solution Type

Oil and Gas Solutions, Mining, Civil Construction, Nuclear Waste Disposal,

By End-use Industry

Oil and Gas, Mining, Civil Construction, Nuclear Waste Disposal,

