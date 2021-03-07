2019 Global Night-vision Goggles Market Size Growth 2024 Forecast Research Report

Global Night-vision Goggles Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024 Provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments.

Night Vision Goggles (NVG) is a special type of night vision device. The Night Vision Goggles do not have any magnification and this allows you to use them while in motion mounted on your head, perfect for night gaming, orienteering, driving, safeguarding and search and rescue applications. They often come with straps or Headgear to fit onto your head for use without hands.

Scope of the Global Night-vision Goggles Market Report

This report focuses on the Night-vision Goggles in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Request a Sample of this Report @ http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2914528

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Night Vision Goggles in the regions of United States and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Night Vision Goggles. Increasing of residential fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Night Vision Goggles will drive growth in United States and Europe markets.

With emerging economies growing faster, a strategy has been adopted by most leading vendors in the Night Vision Goggles market to approach these areas. QYR analysis of the Night Vision Goggles market indicated that North America would account for the highest sales in 2022 with close to 44 percent of global sales coming from this region, but Asia has the highest growth rate. Vendors recognize the importance of this region, particularly in China, and are working towards penetrating this market by strengthening their sales and distribution networks.

The worldwide market for Night-vision Goggles is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.9% over the next five years, will reach 310 million US$ in 2024, from 260 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Browse the Full Report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-night-vision-goggles-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions-type-and-application-forecast-to-2024

This report covers Analysis of Global Night-vision Goggles Market Segment by Manufacturers

Orpha

Armasight

ATN

Yukon

Night Optics

Bushnell

NVT

KATOD

ROE

Night Owl

Global Night-vision Goggles Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Night-vision Goggles Market Segment by Type

Image Intensifier

Thermal Image

Make an enquiry before buying this report @ http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2914528

Global Night-vision Goggles Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Industrial

Residential

Some of the Points cover in Global Night-vision Goggles Market Research Report is:

Chapter 1: Describe Night-vision Goggles Industry

Introduction,

Product Scope,

Market Overview,

Market Opportunities,

Market Risk,

Market Driving Force

Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Night-vision Goggles Industry in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and price

Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 4: Global Night-vision Goggles Market by regions from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global Night-vision Goggles Market by key countries in these regions

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 9 and 10: Global Night-vision Goggles Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Growth rate

Chapter 11: Night-vision Goggles Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023

Regions

Type and application with sales and revenue

Chapter 12 and 13: Night-vision Goggles Industry

Sales channel

Distributors

Traders and dealers

Appendix

Data source

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019