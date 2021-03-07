5G: Review of 5G Technology Readiness and Commercialization By Foremost Players Like Altiostar, ASOCS, Athonet, Cisco, Connectum, Core Network Dynamics, Corning, Ericsson, ExteNet, Fujitsu, Hitachi, Huawei, Infinera, Mavenir, NEC, Netcracker, Nokia, Radisys, Samsung, SpiderCloud, Vmware, ZTE

“5G: Review of 5G technology readiness and commercialization”, is a Global Outlook Report by GlobalData that gives an overview of the emerging 5G standard and the main market requirement trends worldwide with a competitive insight to players driving 5G deployment. Paving the way for deployment of 5G equipment beginning later in 2018, led by operators in Korea, Japan and the U.S., significant hardening of standards related to both radio and core innovations has taken place recently.

While pre-5G, pre-standards deployments have defined the 5G era thus far, significant hardening of standards related to both radio and core innovations took place in 2018. Building a 5G core will be crucial to enabling 5G-related features such as network slicing, but the Service-Based Architecture (SBA) represents a radical change in network design. The reference architecture for SBA is well-defined but the transition will be rocky.

Scope:

– The 5G Radio Access Network: Newly developed 5G RAN standards with insights to market requirement behind 5G RAN deployment and explanation to available and emerging 5G RAN technologies. Inclusive of competitive study of incumbent as well as relatively new players or challengers operating in this segment.

— The 5G Core: Review of newly developed 5G core standards with insights to market requirement behind 5G core deployment and explanation to available and emerging 5G core technologies. It also provides competitive study of incumbent as well as relatively new players or challengers operating in this segment which is further sub-segmented into IP services infrastructure and evolved packet core.

— The 5G Transport Network: Importance of a programmable IP and optical transport network in order to achieve 5G’s potential in terms of latency, reliability, and cost effectiveness.

— Key Recommendations: Key findings and critical considerations and recommendations for operators and vendors in 5G market.

– This report provides a global view of emerging standards for deploying 5G RAN as well as core network and trends in terms of market requirements, as well as competitive study of vendors/operators supporting 5G network deployment.

— This analysis is useful for telecom executives to evaluate their position vis-à-vis the major growth opportunities in 5G and make informed decisions about partner identification, strategic investments, value proposition and growth strategies to rapidly grow their 5G networks.

Key Players:

· Affirmed Networks

· Altiostar

· ASOCS

· Athonet

· Cisco

· Connectum

· Core Network Dynamics

· Corning

· Ericsson

· ExteNet

· Fujitsu

· Hitachi

· Huawei

· Infinera

· Mavenir

· NEC

· Netcracker

· Nokia

· Radisys

· Samsung

· SpiderCloud

· Vmware

· ZTE

Key Points from TOC:

List of exhibits 4

Executive summary 5

Technology: The 5G Radio Access Network 7

5G RAN Standards 8

5G RAN Market Requirements 9

5G RAN Technologies 10

5G RAN Competitive Landscape 12

Technology: The 5G Core 14

Key Technologies and Capabilities for Evolution to 5G 15

5G Core Standards 17

5G Core Market Requirements 18

5G Core Competitive Landscape 21

Technology: The 5G Transport Network 27

5G Transport Standards 28

5G Market Requirements 29

5G Transport Competitive Landscape 30

Key Recommendations 33

Appendix 36

Acronyms and definitions 37

Companies mentioned 40

Related research 41

About GlobalData 42

Contact information 43

