GlobalData’s report, “Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Industry Outlook in India to 2022 — Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants”, provides up to date in-depth information on India’s Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) industry. The report presents major market trends. The report covers India’s Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) plants and presents installed capacity by process and technology. The report offers historical and forecast market size, demand and production forecasts, end-use demand details, price trends, trade balance data, and company shares of the country’s leading Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) producers.

Key Players:

· Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd

· Ineos Group AG

· Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd

Scope:

– Comprehensive information of all active Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) plants in India

— Comprehensive information of all planned Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) projects in India

— Capacity forecasts to 2022 with details like process, technology, operator and equity

— Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) industry supply scenario in India from 2008 to 2022

— Plant capacity growth and installed plant capacity by production process and technology

— Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) industry market dynamics in India from 2008 to 2022

— Market size, demand and production outlook, demand by end-use sector, and average prices

— Trade balance data from 2008 to 2022

— Import and export data and net exports and imports as a percentage of demand

— Company details, including company overview, business description and information on current and upcoming Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) plants

— Company capacity shares for key Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) producers in India.

Reasons to buy:

– Latest information on India’s Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) industry

— Macro and microeconomic trends affecting India’s Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) industry

— Market positioning of the country’s Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) producers

— Opportunities in the Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) industry

— Market-entry and market-expansion strategies

— Enables you to benchmark your operations and strategies against those of major companies.

Key Points from TOC:

2. India Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Industry, Supply Scenario, 2008–2022 8

2.1. India Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Industry, Total Plant Capacity, 2008–2022 8

2.2. India Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS), Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2017 15

2.3. India Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Technology, 2017 17

2.4. India Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Industry, Company Share, 2017 19

3. India, Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Industry, Planned Projects Details, 2017–2022 20

4. India Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Industry, Market Dynamics, 2008–2022 21

4.1. India Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS), Industry, Market Size, 2008–2022 21

4.2. India Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Industry, Demand and Production Outlook, 2008–2022 23

4.3. India Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS), Industry, Demand by End Use Sector, 2017 25

4.4. India, Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Industry, Price Forecasts, 2008–2022 27

5. India Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS), Trade Balance, 2008–2022 29

5.1. India Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Industry, Imports and Exports, 2008–2022 29

5.2. India Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Industry, Net Exports, 2008–2022 31

5.3. India Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Industry, Imports as Percentage of Demand, 2008–2022 33

6. Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd, Company Snapshot 35

6.1. Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd, Company Overview 35

6.2. Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd, Key Information 35

6.3. Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd, Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Market, 2017 36

6.3.1. Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd, Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Capacity Split, India and Rest of the World, 2017 36

6.3.2. Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd, Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Plant Capacity Share in India, 2017 36

6.3.3. Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd, Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Capacity in India, 2008–2022 37

6.3.4. Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd, Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Plant Details in India, 2017 38

7. Ineos Group AG, Company Snapshot 39

7.1. Ineos Group AG, Company Overview 39

7.2. Ineos Group AG, Key Information 39

7.3. Ineos Group AG, Business Description 40

7.3.1. Business Overview 40

7.4. Ineos Group AG, Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Market, 2017 44

7.4.1. Ineos Group AG, Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Capacity Split, India and Rest of the World, 2017 44

7.4.2. Ineos Group AG, Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Plant Capacity Share in India, 2017 45

7.4.3. Ineos Group AG, Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Capacity in India, 2008–2022 46

7.4.4. Ineos Group AG, Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Plant Details in India, 2017 46

7.5. SWOT Analysis 47

7.5.1. Overview 47

7.5.2. Ineos Group AG Strengths 48

7.5.3. Ineos Group AG Weaknesses 49

7.5.4. Ineos Group AG Opportunities 50

7.5.5. Ineos Group AG Threats 52

8. Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd, Company Snapshot 54

8.1. Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd, Company Overview 54

8.2. Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd, Key Information 54

8.3. Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd, Business Description 55

8.3.1. Business Overview 55

8.4. Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd, Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Market, 2017 57

8.4.1. Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd, Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Capacity Split, India and Rest of the World, 2017 57

8.4.2. Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd, Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Plant Capacity Share in India, 2017 58

8.4.3. Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd, Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Capacity in India, 2008–2022 59

8.4.4. Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd, Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Plant Details in India, 2017 59

8.5. SWOT Analysis 60

8.5.1. Overview 60

8.5.2. Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd Strengths 61

8.5.3. Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd Weaknesses 62

8.5.4. Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd Opportunities 62

8.5.5. Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd Threats 63

9. Appendix 65

