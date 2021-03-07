GlobalData’s report, “Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Industry Outlook in the US to 2022 — Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants”, provides up to date in-depth information on the US’s Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) industry. The report presents major market trends. The report covers the US’s Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) plants and presents installed capacity by process and technology. The report offers historical and forecast market size, demand and production forecasts, end-use demand details, price trends, trade balance data, and company shares of the country’s leading Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) producers.

Key Players:

· Saudi Basic Industries Corp

· Ineos Group AG

· Trinseo SA

· Schulman Inc

Get Sample Copy of this [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2385502

Scope:

– Comprehensive information of all active Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) plants in the US

— Comprehensive information of all planned Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) projects in the US

— Capacity forecasts to 2022 with details like process, technology, operator and equity

— Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) industry supply scenario in the US from 2008 to 2022

— Plant capacity growth and installed plant capacity by production process and technology

— Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) industry market dynamics in the US from 2008 to 2022

— Market size, demand and production outlook, demand by end-use sector, and average prices

— Trade balance data from 2008 to 2022

— Import and export data and net exports and imports as a percentage of demand

— Company details, including company overview, business description and information on current and upcoming Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) plants

— Company capacity shares for key Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) producers in the US.

Reasons to buy:

– Latest information on the US’s Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) industry

— Macro and microeconomic trends affecting the US’s Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) industry

— Market positioning of the country’s Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) producers

— Opportunities in the Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) industry

— Market-entry and market-expansion strategies

— Enables you to benchmark your operations and strategies against those of major companies.

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2385502

Key Points from TOC:

2. The US Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Industry, Supply Scenario, 2008–2022 9

3. The US Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Industry, Market Dynamics, 2008–2022 18

4. The US Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS), Trade Balance, 2008–2022 26

5. Saudi Basic Industries Corp, Company Snapshot 32

5.1. Saudi Basic Industries Corp, Company Overview 32

5.2. Saudi Basic Industries Corp, Key Information 32

5.3. Saudi Basic Industries Corp, Business Description 33

5.3.1. Business Overview 33

5.3.2. Agri-Nutrients 33

5.3.3. Metals 33

5.3.4. Petrochemicals/Specialties 33

5.4. Saudi Basic Industries Corp, Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Market, 2017 34

5.4.1. Saudi Basic Industries Corp, Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Capacity Split, The US and Rest of the World, 2017 34

5.4.2. Saudi Basic Industries Corp, Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Plant Capacity Share in the US, 2017 34

5.4.3. Saudi Basic Industries Corp, Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Capacity in the US, 2008–2022 35

5.4.4. Saudi Basic Industries Corp, Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Plant Details in the US, 2017 36

5.5. SWOT Analysis 37

5.5.1. Overview 37

5.5.2. Saudi Basic Industries Corp Strengths 38

5.5.3. Saudi Basic Industries Corp Weaknesses 38

5.5.4. Saudi Basic Industries Corp Opportunities 39

5.5.5. Saudi Basic Industries Corp Threats 40

6. Ineos Group AG, Company Snapshot 42

6.1. Ineos Group AG, Company Overview 42

6.2. Ineos Group AG, Key Information 42

6.3. Ineos Group AG, Business Description 43

6.3.1. Business Overview 43

6.4. Ineos Group AG, Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Market, 2017 47

6.4.1. Ineos Group AG, Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Capacity Split, The US and Rest of the World, 2017 47

6.4.2. Ineos Group AG, Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Plant Capacity Share in the US, 2017 48

6.4.3. Ineos Group AG, Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Capacity in the US, 2008–2022 49

6.4.4. Ineos Group AG, Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Plant Details in the US, 2017 49

6.5. SWOT Analysis 50

6.5.1. Overview 50

6.5.2. Ineos Group AG Strengths 51

6.5.3. Ineos Group AG Weaknesses 52

6.5.4. Ineos Group AG Opportunities 52

6.5.5. Ineos Group AG Threats 54

7. Trinseo SA, Company Snapshot 56

7.1. Trinseo SA, Company Overview 56

7.2. Trinseo SA, Key Information 56

7.3. Trinseo SA, Business Description 57

7.3.1. Business Overview 57

7.4. Trinseo SA, Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Market, 2017 58

7.4.1. Trinseo SA, Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Capacity Split, The US and Rest of the World, 2017 58

7.4.2. Trinseo SA, Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Plant Capacity Share in the US, 2017 59

7.4.3. Trinseo SA, Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Capacity in the US, 2008–2022 60

7.4.4. Trinseo SA, Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Plant Details in the US, 2017 60

8. Schulman Inc, Company Snapshot 61

8.1. A. Schulman Inc, Company Overview 61

8.2. A. Schulman Inc, Key Information 61

8.3. A. Schulman Inc, Business Description 62

8.3.1. Business Overview 62

8.4. A. Schulman Inc, Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Market, 2017 64

8.4.1. A. Schulman Inc, Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Capacity Split, The US and Rest of the World, 2017 64

8.4.2. A. Schulman Inc, Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Plant Capacity Share in the US, 2017 64

8.4.3. A. Schulman Inc, Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Capacity in the US, 2008–2022 65

8.4.4. A. Schulman Inc, Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Plant Details in the US, 2017 65

8.5. SWOT Analysis 66

8.5.1. Overview 66

8.5.2. A. Schulman Inc Strengths 67

8.5.3. A. Schulman Inc Weaknesses 67

8.5.4. A. Schulman Inc Opportunities 67

8.5.5. A. Schulman Inc Threats 68

9. Appendix 70

Get More Information about this [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene-abs-industry-outlook-in-the-us-to-2022-market-size-company-share-price-trends-capacity-forecasts-of-all-active-and-planned-plants

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Info:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager — Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas — 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884–6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]