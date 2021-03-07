Automated Guided Vehicle Market is touching new level – A comprehensive study with key Players: Daifuku, Atab, Meidensha

ORBIS RESEARCH recently Introduced New Research Report on Automated Guided Vehicle Market, This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Automated Guided Vehicle market by product type, application, key manufacturers (Daifuku, Atab, Meidensha, Rocla, Dematic, Egemin, Swisslog, Aichikikai, JBT, DS Automotion, AGVE Group, Seegrid, Aethon, EK AUTOMATION, Toyota, Hitachi, Siasun, CSTCKM, MTD, Yonegy) and key regions and countries. Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) is an unmanned, computer-controlled mobile transport unit used for material handling and transportation in a wide range of industries. Also known as a self-guided vehicle or self-propelled vehicle, an AGV is a vehicle that is powered by a battery or an electric motor and is able to perform tasks without human supervision or operation.

Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2824940

Automated guided vehicle, which are widely used for material handling in various industries such as automotive, manufacturing, food & beverage, aerospace, healthcare, logistics, retail, and others, have proved to be very useful in catering to the growing need for automation in industrial material handling. Much of the fast growth in the industry grew out of the desire from companies to reduce operating costs and improve efficiency. During the past five years, industry operators rolled out new high technology products, such as automated pallet trucks that use laser target, gyroscopic, optical and magnetic navigation systems.

According to this study, over the next five years the Automated Guided Vehicle market will register a 7.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1880 million by 2024, from US$ 1250 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Automated Guided Vehicle business, shared in Chapter 3.

This study considers the Automated Guided Vehicle value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:



Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Unit Load Type

Automated Forklift Type

Tugger Type

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Production & Manufacturing

Distribution & Logistics

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Daifuku, Atab, Meidensha, Rocla, Dematic, Egemin, Swisslog, Aichikikai, JBT, DS Automotion, AGVE Group, Seegrid, Aethon, EK AUTOMATION, Toyota, Hitachi, Siasun, CSTCKM, MTD, Yonegy

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives



To study and analyze the global Automated Guided Vehicle consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Automated Guided Vehicle market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automated Guided Vehicle manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automated Guided Vehicle with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Automated Guided Vehicle submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Buy the Latest Detailed Report @:https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase/2824940

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report versions like North America, Middle East, South Africa, China or Asia-Pacific.

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]