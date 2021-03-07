Automotive All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Engines Market Global Share, Size, Competitive Analysis, Forecast 2023

Global All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Engines Market: By Type (0-300cc, 300-500cc, 500-800cc, 800-1000cc, 1000cc and above), By Application (OEM and Aftermarket), By Power (Up to 80HP and Above 80HP) and By Region – Forecast Till 2025.

Global All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Engines market has seen high growth; expected to rise at a CAGR of ~5.38%.

Key Players All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Engines Market are-

Honda Motor Co., Ltd., BRP-Rotax GmbH & Co KG, CFMOTO, Taiwan Golden Bee Co., Massimo Motor Sports, LLC, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Textron Inc., Suzuki motor corporation, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. and Polaris Industries, Inc.

All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Engines Market Overview:

The global ATV engines market is expected to grow at 5.38% CAGR during the forecast period, 2018-2025. Demand for ATV engines has grown significantly in recent years. These engines are used in ATV (All-terrain vehicles) with low center of gravity. ATV engines are fitted in a manner, which allows flow of maximum air through cooling fins while the vehicle is in motion.

ATVs are classified as youth, sport, and utility ATVs that have varying designs, the engine size usually depends on these classifications. ATV vehicles have continued to evolve over the years with subsequent expansion in their categories across four-wheelers, quads, quad bikes, four-tracks, there-wheelers, quadricycles etc. This has influenced the requirement of ATV engines. Unlike conventional vehicles, ATV vehicles are experience driven hence they require credible and advanced engine technology.

All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Engines Market Segmentation:

The global all-terrain vehicle (ATV) engines market has been segmented based on type, application, and power.

By type, the global all-terrain vehicle engines market has been segmented into 0-300cc, 300-500cc, 500-800cc, 800-1000cc, and 1000cc and above. Currently, the 0-300cc segment accounts for the largest share of the market and is likely to retain its position throughout the forecast period. 0-300cc ATV engines provide the advantages of easy operability, automatic transmission and are best suited for entry-level riders. They offer moderate fuel average and are lightweight and compact in size which leads to a higher sale. The 500-800cc segment is likely to be the fastest growing segment at a CAGR of 5.53% over the forecast period. 500-800cc ATV engines are specially designed to perform heavy tasks and are being increasingly adopted by military and Special Forces.

By application, the global all-terrain vehicle engines market has been segmented into OEM and aftermarket. The OEM segment is the largest as well as the fastest growing segment which is expected to register a CAGR of 5.35% over the forecast period. Growing demand for replacement of ATV engines to upgrade to latest advanced versions will create opportunities for the growth of the OEMs.

By power, the global all-terrain vehicle engine market has been segmented into Up to 80HP and above 80HP. The up to 80HP segment is the largest as well as the fastest growing segment. Up to 80HP engines can be used for a variety of applications such as hauling, carrying, transporting, and farming which boosts the growth of the segment. The segment is expected to capture a CAGR of 5.43% over the forecast period.

Regional Outlook

On the basis of region, the market has been segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Kore, India and Rest of the World. Ap present, the U.S. domintes the global ATV engines market and trend is like to continue over 2025. Factors such as construction of several ATV experience zones, increased use of ATVs in adventure tourism and advanced engine design and transmission system are supporting the growth of the market in the U.S. In 2017, the U.S. accounted for 45.73% market share, followed by Europe and Rest of the World with 19.6% and 16.01% market shares, respectively.

