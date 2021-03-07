Automotive Smart Antenna Market Growth, Key Players, Regional Forecast 2023

Automotive Smart Antenna Market Overview:

The recent trend in the automotive industry is towards intelligent cars that are fully connected to achieve vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) and vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communications to enhance safety and performance. The automotive smart antenna fulfils the requirement of new system architectures and therefore links a range of services including eCall, GPS, TV and Car-to-X in one central point, radio, mobile communication, outside of the head unit. Automotive smart antenna provides OEMs an extra edge through providing an effective technological structure that allows new architectures, standards, and customer requirements for communication and infotainment services to be integrated in vehicles flexibly, quickly, and in a scalable manner.

Automotive Smart Antenna Market Size To Expand at a Notable CAGR Of 7.5% During 2019 – 2023

Get Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7303

Key Players Automotive Smart Antenna Market are-

The prominent players in the global Automotive Smart Antenna Market include Ficosa International, S.A.(Spain), Continental AG (Germany), Hirschmann Car Communication GmbH (Germany), West Corporation (US), Ace Technologies Corp. (Korea), Antenova M2M (UK), WORLD PRODUCTS INC.(US), KATHREIN SE (Germany), Laird (US), among others.

Automotive Smart Antenna Market Segmentation:

The global Automotive Smart Antenna Market is segmented on the basis of frequency, vehicle type, sales channel, and region.

On the basis of frequency, the market has been segmented into ultra-high frequency, very high frequency, and high frequency.

On the basis of vehicle type, the market has been segmented into passenger cars, commercial vehicles, battery electric vehicles, hybrid electric vehicles, and plug-in hybrid vehicle.

On the basis of the sales channel, the market has been segmented into original equipment manufacturer, original equipment supplier, and independent aftermarket.

Market Research Analysis:

In terms of region, the global market for the Automotive Smart Antenna is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific region is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period owing to stringent safety norms and significant production of electric vehicles in countries such as India, China, and Japan. Moreover, the rise in adoption of positioning and wireless technologies across new and existing vehicles is expected to drive the global automotive smart antenna market in the next five years.

Production of light-duty vehicles in North America and an increase in installation of safety, communication, and intelligent features across light trucks to augment the growth of automotive smart antenna market in the region. Furthermore, significant sales of electric vehicles in the European region is expected to drive the market in the region.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global Automotive Smart Antenna Market has been segmented into four major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is estimated to witness substantial growth in the future owing to stringent standards pertaining to vehicle connectivity and safety in countries such as Japan and China. Furthermore, increasing vehicle production and the potential of electric vehicles in the market is projected to drive the global automotive smart antenna market. Europe, on the other hand, is expected to hold substantial market share in the global automotive smart antenna market owing to rising awareness among OEMs and end users to communication and intelligent transportation.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope of The Study

2.2.1 Definition

2.2.2 Research Objective

2.2.3 Assumptions

2.2.4 Limitations

2.3 Research Process

2.3.1 Primary Research

2.3.2 Secondary Research

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.5 Forecast Model

3 Market Landscape

3.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.1.1 Threat of New Entrants

3.1.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.1.3 Threat of Substitutes

3.1.4 Segment Rivalry

3.1.5 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

Continue….

Browse Full Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/automotive-smart-antenna-market-7303

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]