Bedroom Textiles Market is worth £2,643.8m in 2018 and Will Grow by 13.3% by 2023
“UK Bedroom Textiles — 2018”, report offers comprehensive insight and analysis of the UK Bedroom Textiles market (including forecasts up to 2023), the major players, the main trends, and consumer attitudes. It provides in-depth analysis of the following: the hot issues impacting the market, strategies for success, market sizes and forecasts, retailer profiles, retailer market shares, consumer data and future outlook. The report focuses on pillows & duvets, covers, blankets, sheets and bedding accessories. Consumer data is based on our 2018 UK UK Bedroom Textiles survey, using a panel of 2,000 nationally representative consumers.
The bedroom textiles market is worth £2,643.8m in 2018 and will grow by 13.3% by 2023. This growth will be volume led, and in line with the general issues with the department store channel, some of these retailers will lose out to value general merchandisers. This is in line with a trend for consumers to trade down on replacement driven purchases such as bedroom textiles, so retailers must inspire shoppers to make more impulse purchases.
Scope:
– Over the next five years, the bedroom textiles market will grow by 13.3%
— The largest category within bedroom textiles in 2018 is also set to be the fastest growing in the next five years.
— Innovation and wider range of synthetic and natural items on offer will drive growth in pillow and duvets.
Key Players:
Dunelm
John Lewis
Next
ASDA
IKEA
Tesco
Argos
B&M
Marks & Spencer
Shop Direct
Primark
The Range
Wilko
Amazon
Key Points from TOC:
ISSUES AND STRATEGIES
Main issues in UK Bedroom Textiles:
1. Consumers are trading down
2. Rising cotton prices
3. Department stores under pressure
4. Replacement the key purchase motivation
Strategies for success
THE MARKET
Market headlines
Overall sector size and growth
Sector size and growth: Pillows & Duvets
Sector size and growth: Blankets
Sector size and growth: Covers
Sector size and growth: Sheets
Sector size and growth: Bedroom accessories
Online dynamics
Channels of distribution
THE RETAILERS
Market shares
Retailer prospects
Retailer profiles
Dunelm
John Lewis
Tesco
IKEA
Marks & Spencer
Next
B&M
Shop Direct
Primark
THE CONSUMER
Headlines
Penetration and profiles
Purchase motivation
Net agreement statements
Research process
Price/ quality concerns
Average spend
Product awareness
Seasonal consumer behaviour
Retailer usage
Considerd and used conversion
Retailer usage by demogroaphic
Drivers of retailer choice
Retailer usage by segment
Channel usage
METHODOLOGY
What is included
Market sizing
