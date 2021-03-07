“UK Bedroom Textiles — 2018”, report offers comprehensive insight and analysis of the UK Bedroom Textiles market (including forecasts up to 2023), the major players, the main trends, and consumer attitudes. It provides in-depth analysis of the following: the hot issues impacting the market, strategies for success, market sizes and forecasts, retailer profiles, retailer market shares, consumer data and future outlook. The report focuses on pillows & duvets, covers, blankets, sheets and bedding accessories. Consumer data is based on our 2018 UK UK Bedroom Textiles survey, using a panel of 2,000 nationally representative consumers.

The bedroom textiles market is worth £2,643.8m in 2018 and will grow by 13.3% by 2023. This growth will be volume led, and in line with the general issues with the department store channel, some of these retailers will lose out to value general merchandisers. This is in line with a trend for consumers to trade down on replacement driven purchases such as bedroom textiles, so retailers must inspire shoppers to make more impulse purchases.

Scope:

– Over the next five years, the bedroom textiles market will grow by 13.3%

— The largest category within bedroom textiles in 2018 is also set to be the fastest growing in the next five years.

— Innovation and wider range of synthetic and natural items on offer will drive growth in pillow and duvets.

Key Players:

Dunelm

John Lewis

Next

ASDA

IKEA

Tesco

Argos

B&M

Marks & Spencer

Shop Direct

Primark

The Range

Wilko

Amazon

Reasons to buy:

– Using our five year forecasts to 2023, learn which subcategories in the Bedroom textiles market will be the fastest performing to ensure more focus and investment in these winning product areas.

— Understand how drivers of Bedroom textiles, such as price, quality, design and innovation, change in importance among different demographics in order to maximise sales potential.

— Understand the impact of rising cotton prices on the bedroom textiles market.

— Gain a better understanding of the customer shopping journey for Bedroom textiles and understand how online is changing this journey

— See which retailers are set to gain share in 2018 and beyond and the reasons behind this.

Key Points from TOC:

ISSUES AND STRATEGIES

Main issues in UK Bedroom Textiles:

1. Consumers are trading down

2. Rising cotton prices

3. Department stores under pressure

4. Replacement the key purchase motivation

Strategies for success

THE MARKET

Market headlines

Overall sector size and growth

Sector size and growth: Pillows & Duvets

Sector size and growth: Blankets

Sector size and growth: Covers

Sector size and growth: Sheets

Sector size and growth: Bedroom accessories

Online dynamics

Channels of distribution

THE RETAILERS

Market shares

Retailer prospects

Retailer profiles

Dunelm

John Lewis

Tesco

IKEA

Marks & Spencer

Next

B&M

Shop Direct

Primark

THE CONSUMER

Headlines

Penetration and profiles

Purchase motivation

Net agreement statements

Research process

Price/ quality concerns

Average spend

Product awareness

Seasonal consumer behaviour

Retailer usage

Considerd and used conversion

Retailer usage by demogroaphic

Drivers of retailer choice

Retailer usage by segment

Channel usage

METHODOLOGY

What is included

Market sizing

