Blockchain in the Healthcare Market 2019 By Chronicled, IBM, Change Healthcare, Microsoft, Factom

Global Blockchain in the Healthcare Market 2019-2025:

This report studies the global market size of Blockchain in the Healthcare in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Blockchain in the Healthcare in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Blockchain in the Healthcare market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The global market for Blockchain in the Healthcare is expected to be driven by increasing demand from middle age & growing urban population and raising esthetic standards.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Blockchain in the Healthcare include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers.

The key manufacturers in the Blockchain in the Healthcare include :

Chronicled

IBM

Change Healthcare

Microsoft

Factom

Market Size Split by Type

Public Blockchain

Private Blockchain

Permissioned Blockchain

Market Size Split by Application

Hospitals

Clinics

Research Labs

Cancer Institutes

Diagnostic Centers

Others

In 2017, the global Blockchain in the Healthcare market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Blockchain in the Healthcare market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Blockchain in the Healthcare market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Blockchain in the Healthcare market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Blockchain in the Healthcare manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Blockchain in the Healthcare with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Blockchain in the Healthcare submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Blockchain in the Healthcare are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Blockchain in the Healthcare market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents:

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Public Blockchain

1.4.3 Private Blockchain

1.4.4 Permissioned Blockchain

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Hospitals

1.5.3 Clinics

1.5.4 Research Labs

1.5.5 Cancer Institutes

1.5.6 Diagnostic Centers

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Size

2.2 Blockchain in the Healthcare Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Blockchain in the Healthcare Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Blockchain in the Healthcare Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Blockchain in the Healthcare Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Blockchain in the Healthcare Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Blockchain in the Healthcare Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Blockchain in the Healthcare Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Blockchain in the Healthcare Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Blockchain in the Healthcare Key Players in China

7.3 China Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Size by Type

7.4 China Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Blockchain in the Healthcare Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Blockchain in the Healthcare Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Blockchain in the Healthcare Key Players in India

10.3 India Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Size by Type

10.4 India Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Blockchain in the Healthcare Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Chronicled

12.1.1 Chronicled Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Blockchain in the Healthcare Introduction

12.1.4 Chronicled Revenue in Blockchain in the Healthcare Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Chronicled Recent Development

12.2 IBM

12.2.1 IBM Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Blockchain in the Healthcare Introduction

12.2.4 IBM Revenue in Blockchain in the Healthcare Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 IBM Recent Development

12.3 Change Healthcare

12.3.1 Change Healthcare Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Blockchain in the Healthcare Introduction

12.3.4 Change Healthcare Revenue in Blockchain in the Healthcare Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Change Healthcare Recent Development

12.4 Microsoft

12.4.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Blockchain in the Healthcare Introduction

12.4.4 Microsoft Revenue in Blockchain in the Healthcare Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.5 Factom

12.5.1 Factom Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Blockchain in the Healthcare Introduction

12.5.4 Factom Revenue in Blockchain in the Healthcare Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Factom Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

