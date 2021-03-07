Car Engine Oil Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2023

Summary:

Introduction

Global Car Engine Oil Market

Engine Oilalso changes in viscosity measurement as it is heated or cooled.

The global Car Engine Oil market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Car Engine Oil volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Car Engine Oil market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Shell

ExxonMobil

BP

TOTAL

Chevron

FUCHS

Idemitsu Kosan

JX Group

SK Lubricants

Hyundai Oilbank

Sinopec

CNPC

DongHao

LOPAL

Copton

LURODA

Jiangsu Gaoke

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Conventional Oil

Full-synthetic Oil

Synthetic-blend Oil

Segment by Application

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Table of Contents

1 Car Engine Oil Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Car Engine Oil

1.2 Car Engine Oil Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Car Engine Oil Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Conventional Oil

1.2.3 Full-synthetic Oil

1.2.4 Synthetic-blend Oil

1.3 Car Engine Oil Segment by Application

1.3.1 Car Engine Oil Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Passenger Vehicle

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.4 Global Car Engine Oil Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Car Engine Oil Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Car Engine Oil Market Size

1.5.1 Global Car Engine Oil Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Car Engine Oil Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Car Engine Oil Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Car Engine Oil Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Car Engine Oil Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Car Engine Oil Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Car Engine Oil Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Car Engine Oil Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Car Engine Oil Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Car Engine Oil Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

…………..

11 Global Car Engine Oil Market Forecast

11.1 Global Car Engine Oil Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Car Engine Oil Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Car Engine Oil Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Car Engine Oil Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Car Engine Oil Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Car Engine Oil Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Car Engine Oil Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Car Engine Oil Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Car Engine Oil Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Car Engine Oil Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Car Engine Oil Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Car Engine Oil Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Car Engine Oil Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Car Engine Oil Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Car Engine Oil Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Car Engine Oil Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

…………..

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

List of Tables and Figures

Figure Picture of Car Engine Oil

Table Global Car Engine Oil Production (K Units) Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

Figure Global Car Engine Oil Production Market Share by Types in 2018

Figure Conventional Oil Product Picture

Table Conventional Oil Major Manufacturers

Figure Full-synthetic Oil Product Picture

Table Full-synthetic Oil Major Manufacturers

